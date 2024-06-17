Mondelēz Announces Strategic Partnership With Lotus Bakeries

Mondelēz International has entered into a strategic partnership with Lotus Bakeries to expand the Lotus Biscoff cookie brand in India.

The partnership will also see the companies develop new chocolate products by combining the Biscoff brand with Cadbury, Milka, and other Mondelēz chocolate brands, the company added.

It will help both companies accelerate their growth ambitions in the cookie and chocolate categories, with the potential to expand their business to additional markets and adjacent segments.

Jan Boone, CEO of Lotus Bakeries stated, “We look forward to building on their commercial expertise and market-specific knowledge and presence in India, and we believe now is the right time to expand our distribution in this growing market.

Additionally, we are excited to add our Biscoff brand to one of the world’s leading chocolate companies. Our delicious flavours complement each other perfectly, and we’re confident that our shared commitment to innovation and quality will delight customers and consumers.”

The Deal

As part of the partnership, Mondelēz will leverage its distribution network and local market presence to manufacture, market, distribute and sell Biscoff cookies in India.

Lotus Bakeries seeks to achieve visibility and sales growth in India by joining forces with Mondelēz.

The two companies will also collaborate together to develop and market co-branded chocolate products in other markets.

The first products in this range are scheduled to launch in early 2025, with Cadbury and Biscoff in the United Kingdom, and Milka and Biscoff in Europe.

Dirk Van de Put, chair and CEO of Mondelēz International added, “This partnership will help accelerate our strategic focus on the cookies category by introducing a premium brand that is widely loved in numerous markets to a much wider audience.

"At the same time, we look forward to co-developing new, innovative chocolate flavours and formats in Europe, which will strengthen consumers’ already enduring loyalty to our two companies’ iconic brands.”