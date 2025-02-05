52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
A-Brands

Mondelēz Forecasts Steep Drop In Annual Profit On Soaring Cocoa Prices

By Reuters
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
Mondelēz Forecasts Steep Drop In Annual Profit On Soaring Cocoa Prices

Cadbury-parent Mondelēz International forecast a bigger-than-estimated drop in its annual profit, signalling pressures from high input costs and soft demand for its confectionery, including chocolates and biscuits.

Prices of cocoa — a key ingredient in chocolate — have increased relentlessly over the past year, forcing companies such as Mondelēz to hike prices of their products.

That has pushed budget-strained consumers, who were already grappling with a cost-of-living crisis, toward cheaper alternatives.

Outlook

Mondelēz expects its 2025 profit to fall 10% on an adjusted basis, compared with analysts' average estimate of a 6.7% decline, according to data compiled by LSEG.

'This outlook does not reflect any imposition of import tariffs by the US and potential retaliatory actions taken by other countries, as the tariff and trade environment is uncertain and rapidly evolving at this time,' the company said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

The company reported net revenue of $9.60 billion for the quarter ended 31 December, compared with the estimates of $9.64 billion.

On an adjusted basis, it earned 65 cents per share, below the estimates of 66 cents per share.

Full-Year Performance

The company's full year net revenue grew 1.2% year on year in full-year 2024 to $36.4 billion (€35.1 billion), while organic net revenue increased 4.3%.

Gross profit increased $493 million (€475.03 million), with gross profit margin up 90 basis points to 39.1%. Operating income increased $843 million (€812.3 million) with operating income margin at 17.4%, up 210 basis points.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Fiscal 2024 was another strong year of performance for our company. We delivered balanced top-line growth, strong earnings, and robust free cash flow generation, while returning significant capital back to shareholders," said Dirk Van de Put, chair and chief executive officer.

News by Reuters, additional reporting by ESM.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
A-Brands

Trump’s Tariff Threats Hang Over Young Arnault’s Mission To Fix LVMH Drinks Unit
Trump&rsquo;s Tariff Threats Hang Over Young Arnault&rsquo;s Mission To Fix LVMH Drinks Unit
2
A-Brands

Estée Lauder Forecasts Bleak Quarterly Profit, To Cut Up To 7,000 Jobs
Est&eacute;e Lauder Forecasts Bleak Quarterly Profit, To Cut Up To 7,000 Jobs
3
A-Brands

PepsiCo Forecasts Annual Profit Below Estimates On Weak Demand
PepsiCo Forecasts Annual Profit Below Estimates On Weak Demand
4
A-Brands

JM Smucker To Divest Some Sweet Baked Goods Labels
JM Smucker To Divest Some Sweet Baked Goods Labels
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
AppStore logo
ESM
Google play logo

Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com