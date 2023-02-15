Mondelēz International Embraces Regenerative Agriculture

Mondelēz International has announced the next chapter of Harmony, its third-party verified European wheat sustainability programme.

The programme is aiming to grow 100% of the wheat volume needed for its European biscuits production by 2030.

As part of the next stage of the programme, the company is hoping to mitigate climate change and reverse biodiversity losses. The program aims to support all Harmony farmers in transitioning to regenerative practices while investing in research to develop more sustainable wheat.

Harmony Programme

Mondelēz International says the Harmony programme is also helping the company to deliver on its Snacking Made Right mission, to lead the future of snacking by offering snacks 'the right way for both people and planet,' along with contributing to its global goal of net zero greenhouse gas emissions across its whole value chain by 2050.

The program was created in 2008 with just a handful of farmers and now collaborates with 1,360 farmers across seven European countries, combining scale with a local partnership approach.

Mondelēz International says it will aim to equip farmers with digital tools to help them record farming practices, calculate environmental impact KPIs and improve the efficiency of reporting.

Sustainable Decision Making

The American multinational claims these tools will empower farmers to measure their own environmental impact, informing and supporting future sustainable decision making on farms.

"We are working with local farmers and partners across Europe to help create a world where the wheat for our well-loved biscuits is grown in thriving and biodiverse environments," commented Peter Seymour, senior vice president marketing & strategy, Europe.

"All this is part of our long-term business growth ambition and mission to offer consumers the right snack, for the right moment, made the right way.”

© 2023 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest A-brand news. Article by Robert McHugh. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.