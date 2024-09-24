52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
A-Brands

Mondelēz International Expands In China

By Siobhán Maguire
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
Mondelēz International Expands In China

Mondelēz International, the maker of Oreo and Philadelphia, is to acquire a significant majority stake in Evirth, a leading manufacturer of cakes and pastries in China.

The move is part of Mondelēz’s strategy to accelerate growth in the cake-and-pastry category – a core focus for the company, alongside chocolate and biscuits.

Founded in 2013, Evirth is a leader in frozen-to-chilled cakes and pastries in China, a category currently estimated at $3 billion (€2.69 billion), with an annual growth rate of about 15%.

Accelerate Growth

Mondelēz already has a minority investment in Evirth, to develop, manufacture and supply frozen-to-chilled cakes and pastries in China, featuring some of its better-known brands, including Oreo and Philadelphia.

“We’re excited about the opportunity to accelerate our growth in cakes and pastries through continuous innovation, leveraging our high-value brands to create more premium tastes and formats,” said Dirk Van de Put, Mondelēz chair and CEO.

ADVERTISEMENT

Evirth’s chairman and founder, Linfeng Xu, described the investment as “historic”.

Premium Products

“We are excited that Mondelēz International is increasing its investment in Evirth, and this is a historic moment for us,” said Xu. “By bringing in Mondelēz’s brand experience, technical strength and international network, Evirth can be better positioned to provide premium products for our customers and consumers.”

With 2023 net revenues of approximately $36 billion (€32.3 billion), Mondelēz International also produces Ritz, LU, Clif Bar and Tate’s Bake Shop biscuits and baked snacks, as well as Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka and Toblerone chocolate.

Evirth is a large-scale enterprise dedicated to the research, development, production and sale of frozen cakes and pastry products. It provides mille-crepe cakes, Swiss cake rolls, mousse cakes, cheesecakes, puffs, daifuku, snowy mooncakes, cookies, and related products for membership clubs, retail chains, catering chains, new-media retailers, and other channels that serve great food.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
A-Brands

A.G. Barr Delivers H1 Revenue And Profit Growth
A.G. Barr Delivers H1 Revenue And Profit Growth
2
A-Brands

Bob Snail: Driving Growth In The Healthy-Snack Aisle
Bob Snail: Driving Growth In The Healthy-Snack Aisle
3
A-Brands

Bella Bulgaria Invests €6m For Further Expansion In The European Bake-Off Market
Bella Bulgaria Invests &euro;6m For Further Expansion In The European Bake-Off Market
4
A-Brands

The Coca-Cola System Announces $1bn Investment In Nigeria
The Coca-Cola System Announces $1bn Investment In Nigeria
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com