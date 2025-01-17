Mondelēz' Oreo Rings In 2025 With Six New Products

Mondelēz-owned Oreo is introducing six new limited edition and permanent products to kick off the new year.

The brand is consolidating its portfolio with Oreo Game Day, Loaded Oreo, Golden Oreo Cakesters, Oreo Irish Creme Thins, Minis Peanut Butter, and frozen Oreo treats.

Oreo Game Day is made of signature Oreo cookies stamped with five football-inspired embossments.

Perfect for any game, watch party, or tailgate, the cookies are handy for football fans, according to Mondelēz.

Loaded Oreo, part of the permanent assortment and launched earlier this month, caters to those torn between cookie or creme.

The product features classic chocolate cookies with Mega Stuf creme filled with bits of actual Oreo pieces.

Other Products

Other additions to the permanent range include Golden Oreo Cakesters, Oreo Irish Creme Thins, and Oreo Minis Peanut Butter.

The Golden Oreo Cakesters feature two pillowy golden snack cakes with creme fillings, while Oreo Irish Creme Thins feature original thin cookies filled with velvety Irish Creme-flavoured creme.

The cookies offer notes of chocolate and vanilla with an extra rich twist.

The Oreo Minis Peanut Butter is a new take on classic minis, featuring bite-sized chocolate cookies filled with smooth peanut butter creme.

Frozen Treats

Rounding off the new product launches are two frozen treat SKUs: Oreo Bites and Oreo Mini Bars.

Oreo Bites comprises frozen dairy, creme flavour base, and dipped in Oreo coating.

A mini-iteration of a freezer aisle staple, the mini bars feature a creme-flavoured base filled with Oreo cookie pieces and dipped in a coating of crushed Oreo wafer pieces.

Exclusive Club

The cookie giant is also introducing an exclusive club with special perks for fans.

The Oreo Dunk Club keeps cookie enthusiasts updated on the newest product launches and offers insiders access to exclusive pre-sale events and a first look at collaborations and sweepstake giveaways.