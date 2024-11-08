52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
A-Brands

Monster Beverage Misses Quarterly Results On Weaker Demand

By Reuters
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
Monster Beverage Misses Quarterly Results On Weaker Demand

Monster Beverage missed Wall Street estimates for third-quarter sales and profit, as cost-conscious consumers cut back spending on its higher-priced beverages.

Consumers, especially from low to middle-income groups, have been curbing their cravings for branded non-alcoholic drinks and opting for cheaper alternatives.

This has hurt sales of companies like Monster Beverage, Keurig Dr Pepper and PepsiCo, while Coca-Cola was able to attract customers with tight budgets in the United States.

Quarterly Highlights

For the third quarter, the company posted net sales of $1.88 billion (€1.75 billion), compared with analysts' average estimate of $1.91 billion (€1.78 billion), according to data compiled by LSEG.

On an adjusted basis, it posted profit of 40 cents per share, compared with estimates of 43 cents per share.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Hurricanes Helene and Milton impacted sales at retail in certain states in September and October, however we cannot determine the impact on our business," said CEO Hilton Schlosberg.

However, benefits from taking 5% price hikes during the quarter ended 30 September, coupled with lower input costs helped the company's margins.

Monster's quarterly gross profit as a percentage of sales was 53.2%, compared to 53.0% a year ago.

Divisional Performance

Net sales in the Monster Energy Drinks segment grew 0.8% to $1.72 billion (€1.60 billion) in the third quarter of 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

The segment includes Monster Energy drinks, Reign Total Body Fuel high performance energy drinks, Reign Storm total wellness energy drinks and Bang Energy drinks.

The Strategic Brands segment saw net sales double-digit growth of 14% to $112.6 million (€104.72 million), with foreign currency exchange rates having an unfavourable impact.

The division includes the various energy drink brands acquired from The Coca-Cola Company, as well as the affordable energy brands Predator and Fury.

Net sales un the Alcohol Brands segment, which is comprised of The Beast, Nasty Beast Hard Tea and various craft beers and hard seltzers, declined 6% year on year during the quarter.

ADVERTISEMENT

The company’s Other segment, which includes certain products of American Fruits and Flavors, LLC, decreased 11.5% year on year during the quarter.

News by Reuters, additional reporting by ESM.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
A-Brands

Hershey Cuts Annual Forecast As Higher Prices Dent Demand
Hershey Cuts Annual Forecast As Higher Prices Dent Demand
2
A-Brands

Unilever, Procter & Gamble Face Risk From Trump's Threatened Mexico Tariffs
Unilever, Procter &amp; Gamble Face Risk From Trump's Threatened Mexico Tariffs
3
A-Brands

Softening Of Price Increases In Asia Pacific Presents Golden Growth Opportunity: NIQ
Softening Of Price Increases In Asia Pacific Presents Golden Growth Opportunity: NIQ
4
A-Brands

Sweden’s Oatly Reports ‘Solid Progress’ In Q3, With Revenue Up By 9.6%
Sweden&rsquo;s Oatly Reports &lsquo;Solid Progress&rsquo; In Q3, With Revenue Up By 9.6%
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com