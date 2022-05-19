More Than A Third Of CPG Firms Face 'High' Or 'Moderate' Risk From Lasting Ukraine Crisis: Moody's

May 19, 2022 8:55 AM

A long-lasting conflict in Ukraine would have a large impact on lower-rated consumer foods companies, a new report from Moody's has said.

While credit quality would remain stable for most of the 303 consumer goods companies Moody's rates, a downside scenario (in the event of a longer conflict) would spell difficulties for smaller, less-diversified firms.

More than a third (37%) of rated consumer goods firms firms would face a 'high or moderate risk' in such a downside scenario. This compares to 29% of nearly 4,000 rated non-financial companies that would face challenges.