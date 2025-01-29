NERDS Gummy Clusters And NERDS Rope Available In Europe

The Ferrara Candy Company, a leader in global sugar confections, is excited to announce the arrival of NERDS Gummy Clusters and NERDS Rope to Europe in 2025.

This expansion introduces award-winning NERDS to the European market, with a dedicated European formulation.

Crowned ‘Product of the Year’ in 2022 (US) and 2024 (Canada), NERDS Gummy Clusters offer a delightful twist on the classic NERDS.

A Strong Partnership

The Ferrara Candy Company, a significant driver of growth in the sugar confectionery market, has appointed Bison Brands as the distributor of NERDS candy in Spain, the Netherlands, the Nordics, and Poland.

This partnership underscores Bison Brands’ dedication to offering the best value and most iconic American confectionery brands, such as NERDS, Warheads, Sour Punch, Hi-Chew, among others.

European Shelves

Bison Brands is delighted to bring the thrill of America’s favourite candy to Europe, expertly navigating distribution to deliver top-selling US confectionery brands directly to European shelves.

Bison Brands simplifies supply with localised expertise, competitive pricing, and dedicated logistics hubs in the Netherlands and Spain.

Partner with Bison Brands to access iconic treats like Ferrara NERDS – launched now in Europe – ensuring that customers always find exciting, high-demand products across supermarket shelves.

Join Us At ISM Cologne 2025!

Experience the magic of NERDS Clusters by visiting Bison Brands’ booth at ISM Cologne 2025, US Pavilion, Stand G71.

Our team is on hand to offer exclusive tastings and showcase the unique qualities that make NERDS a favourite across North America.

For more information, visit www.bison-brands.eu.

This article was written in partnership with Bison Brands.