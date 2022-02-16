Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
A-Brands

Neste Reduces GHG Emissions By 10.9 Million Tonnes In 2021

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Neste, the renewable and circular solutions provider, reduced its customers' greenhouse gas emissions by 10.9 million tonnes in 2021.

The figure represents the average annual carbon footprint of 1.7 million EU citizens, or the equivalent of taking 4.2 million cars off the roads in a year.

Peter Vanacker, CEO of Neste, commented, "Reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 10.9 million tonnes means we are more than halfway to our commitment. We want to help our customers reduce emissions with our renewable and circular economy solutions by at least 20 million tonnes of CO2 equivalent per year by 2030."

Greenhouse Gas Emissions

Reducing greenhouse gas emissions and replacing crude oil-based products with renewable and circular economy solutions are the core component of Neste's strategy.

Neste calculates the carbon footprint of its fuel products throughout their life cycle, beginning with the production of raw materials to the end-use of the final product.

The group's products reduce greenhouse gas emissions and help customers reduce their carbon footprint, or the carbon footprint of their products.

Neste Refineries

Neste's refineries in Finland, the Netherlands and Singapore produce renewable products entirely from renewable raw materials.

The total production capacity at these refineries is currently about 3.3 million tonnes per year.

Vanacker added, "We are constantly expanding our production capacity for renewable products as demand for renewable products grows significantly due to more stringent climate targets and the regulations that support them. The annual production capacity for our renewable products will increase to 4.5 million tonnes when the expansion of our refinery in Singapore is commissioned at the end of the first quarter of 2023."

"Together with the Rotterdam Renewable Aviation Fuel Production Project, we aim to achieve an annual production capacity of 1.5 million tonnes of renewable aviation fuel by the end of 2023,"

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest A-Brands news. Article by Conor Farrelly. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
A-Brands

Kerry Group Ends 2021 ‘On A Strong Note’ With Group Revenue Of €7.4bn
2
A-Brands

Swedish Match To Boost Investment In Nicotine Pouches As Profits Grow
3
A-Brands

Nestlé Launches Plant-Based Milo In Thailand
4
A-Brands

Kerry Acquires German Biotechnology Company c-LEcta
Advertisement

Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
00.Logo/Light/Logotype
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2022. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com