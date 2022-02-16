Neste Reduces GHG Emissions By 10.9 Million Tonnes In 2021

Neste, the renewable and circular solutions provider, reduced its customers' greenhouse gas emissions by 10.9 million tonnes in 2021.

The figure represents the average annual carbon footprint of 1.7 million EU citizens, or the equivalent of taking 4.2 million cars off the roads in a year.

Peter Vanacker, CEO of Neste, commented, "Reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 10.9 million tonnes means we are more than halfway to our commitment. We want to help our customers reduce emissions with our renewable and circular economy solutions by at least 20 million tonnes of CO2 equivalent per year by 2030."

Greenhouse Gas Emissions

Reducing greenhouse gas emissions and replacing crude oil-based products with renewable and circular economy solutions are the core component of Neste's strategy.

Neste calculates the carbon footprint of its fuel products throughout their life cycle, beginning with the production of raw materials to the end-use of the final product.

The group's products reduce greenhouse gas emissions and help customers reduce their carbon footprint, or the carbon footprint of their products.

Neste Refineries

Neste's refineries in Finland, the Netherlands and Singapore produce renewable products entirely from renewable raw materials.

The total production capacity at these refineries is currently about 3.3 million tonnes per year.

Vanacker added, "We are constantly expanding our production capacity for renewable products as demand for renewable products grows significantly due to more stringent climate targets and the regulations that support them. The annual production capacity for our renewable products will increase to 4.5 million tonnes when the expansion of our refinery in Singapore is commissioned at the end of the first quarter of 2023."

"Together with the Rotterdam Renewable Aviation Fuel Production Project, we aim to achieve an annual production capacity of 1.5 million tonnes of renewable aviation fuel by the end of 2023,"

