Nestlé Appoints Deliveroo Executive David Hancock As Head Of Investor Relations

Food giant Nestlé has appointed David Hancock as its new head of investor relations, effective from 1 October 2024.

Hancock succeeds Luca Borlini, who will take up a new role in the company, focusing on retail shareholders and supporting the company’s share registry, Nestlé added.

David Hancock

Hancock is an experienced professional, who currently serves as the vice-president of finance, strategy, and investor relations at Deliveroo.

In this role, his responsibilities include investor relations, sustainability, corporate development, and strategy.

Previously, he held the position of interim chief financial officer and vice-president of investor relations at the food delivery firm.

Between 2013 and 2020, he held senior finance positions at the Adecco Group, including senior vice-president and head of investor relations, based in Zurich.

‘Deep Knowledge Of Capital Markets’

Anna Manz, chief financial officer of Nestlé, welcomed Hancock to the team and added, “With his deep knowledge of capital markets and financial communications, combined with broad strategic finance experience, David is ideally placed to lead our investor relations team in Nestlé’s next phase of value creation.”

Manz added, “I would like to thank Luca warmly for his contributions and commitment to the investor relations team over many years, and wish him every success in his new role.”

Hancock started his career at Morgan Stanley, in sales and trading, and worked his way up to the position of a highly ranked equity research analyst.

He holds qualifications in accounting, financial analysis, and ESG investing, and he has a master’s degree in philosophy from Cambridge University.