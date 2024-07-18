52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
A-Brands

Nestlé Expands Materna Range Of Maternal Health Products

By Steve Wynne-Jones
Nestlé has announced the expansion of its Materna range of maternal health products, with a range of products catered to the health of women before, during and after pregnancy.

According to the food giant, a third of women around the world experience anaemia due to iron deficiency, while in North America, between 20% and 60% of women do not meet their daily required intake of omega-3 fatty acids, which helps reduce the risk of preterm births.

The expanded Materna range includes Materna DHA supplement, which caters to omega-3 needs; Materna multivitamins, 20+ micronutrient blend that includes 100% of the WHO recommended intake of folic acid; Materna G-Balance, to help pregnant women at risk of gestational diabetes control their blood glucose levels; and Materna OPTI-LAC, a supplement that reduces breast pain caused by bacterial mastitis.

'Different Life Stages'

"Nestlé is committed to providing nutrition solutions that cater specifically to women's needs during different life stages. Our focus is on making each milestone of the motherhood journey a positive experience, ensuring the health and well-being of both women and their babies through the power of nutrition," said Aude Rey, Global Category Head Adult & Maternal Nutrition at Nestlé.

"There is a need to raise awareness of women's health-related matters and provide a broader range of solutions so that women can manage their own lives and enhance their own health through adequate and appropriate nutrition."

Maternal Health

The Materna brand is already well known in several markets, and Nestlé is keen to expand its geographic footprint in the maternal health space across Latin America, North America and Asia, it noted.

'Given the role that nutrition plays in supporting maternal health, Nestlé scientists and researchers are building on their long-standing expertise in women's health and nutrition to develop an even broader range of solutions to support women's health and well-being,' the company said.

