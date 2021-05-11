ESM Magazine

Nestlé Health Science Acquires Functional Hydration Brand Nuun

Published on May 11 2021 12:59 PM in A-Brands tagged: Acquisitions / Nestlé Health Science / Nuun / functional hydration

Nestlé Health Science has acquired another business in the health industry in the form of functional hydration group Nuun for an undisclosed sum.

The acquisition complements Nestlé Health Science's existing portfolio of active lifestyle nutrition brands with Nuun's range of clean and low-sugar effervescent tablets and powder products.

“Everyday, health-conscious consumers are becoming more aware of how functional hydration products can add to their overall well-being as well as support them during exercise by replacing the minerals that the body loses. That growing awareness is reflected in the steady growth of the category,” said Greg Behar, CEO of Nestlé Health Science.

“Nuun is a leader in the fast-growing functional hydration category with its high-quality, clean, plant-based products.  We look forward to combining our companies’ expertise to bring Nuun to more people around the world,” Behar added.

The group has been added to Nestlé's portfolio, which was expanded only last week with the acquisition of a number of core brands of The Bountiful Company.

Nuun

Nuun was founded in Seattle, Washington in 2004, where it came to prominence pioneering the separation of electrolyte replacement from carbohydrates.

Its low-sugar electrolyte tablet had a large impact on the sports beverage market.

Nuun now has a broad range of effervescent tablets and powders containing additional minerals and vitamins for energy, relaxation, and overall well-being.

Kevin Rutherford, CEO of Nuun, said, "Nestlé Health Science and Nuun share the same philosophy: nothing is more important than health and well-being. In joining Nestlé Health Science, Nuun will further its mission of ‘hydration that empowers the world to move more.

"The Nuun team has built an incredible business and now with the reach, expertise and capabilities of Nestlé, I’m confident that together we will grow even more, making people and the planet healthier.”

The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2021, the food giant added.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Conor Farrelly. For more A-Brands news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

