Nestlé Launches Garden Gourmet Sensational Range In UK Supermarkets 

Nestlé has announced plans to roll out Garden Gourmet Sensational vegan range in UK supermarkets from 20 September.

Initially, the range will include four plant-based products comprising burger, mince, Cumberland-style sausages, and Mediterranean-style filet pieces, which can be easily used for preparing family meals.

The plant-based range is already popular in the UK's out-of-home channel, with caterers and foodservice companies using these products, Nestlé added.

For example, Subway UK uses Garden Gourmet as the sole provider of vegan 'meatballs' in their hugely popular 'Meatless Meatball Marinara,' available in Subway stores across the country.

Accelerating the switch to a more plant-based diet will also help Nestlé reach its target to halve greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 and achieve net-zero by 2050, contributing to the aim of the Paris Agreement to limit global temperature rise to 1.5°C.

Sustainable Plant-Based Food

Nestlé UK is continuously expanding its sustainable plant-based lines by offering more options across its range of food and beverages, including dairy-free coffee mixes and Carnation Vegan condensed milk alternative.

The food giant's pea-based milk alternative Wunda, with high protein and fibre content, has been certified as carbon neutral by the UK Carbon Trust.

Earlier this year, the company also launched KitKat V, a vegan version of KitKat, which is made with a rice-based alternative to milk.

Nestlé's plant-based portfolio is available worldwide and includes alternatives to meat and seafood, veggie-centric meal options, dairy alternatives, coffee mixes and creamers, chocolate and malt beverages, ice cream, cheese, and vegan confectionery.

Nestlé has around 300 R&D scientists, engineers and product developers dedicated to the research and development of plant-based products across the world. This number represents 10% of all Nestlé R&D employees.

Scientists, chefs, and food technologists work together to get the right ingredients, the right taste, texture, and appearance, the company added.