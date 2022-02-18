Nestlé Nominates Luca Maestri And Chris Leong To Its Board Of Directors

Nestlé has proposed Apple CFO Luca Maestri and Schneider Electric CMO Chris Leong for election to its board of directors.

The elections will take place at the company’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) on 7 April 2022, the food giant added.

Board Changes

Ann M Veneman will retire from the Board after 11 years of service, while Kasper Rorsted has decided not to stand for re-election.

The board will propose the individual re-election of the chairman and all other current members of the board.

Paul Bulcke, chairman of the Nestlé Board of Directors, said, "I would like to warmly thank Ann M Veneman and Kasper Rorsted for the valuable contributions and highly relevant experience they have brought to our board.

"At the same time, we are delighted to propose two new board members. Luca Maestri has an outstanding track record in finance and strategic planning, which includes helping to build one of the world's most valuable companies. Chris Leong has delivered excellent results in marketing, digital industries and B2B, and offers a strong understanding of Asia and emerging economies in general."

Nestlé Board Members

With the proposed nominees, the Nestlé Board will comprise 14 members, of which twelve are independent directors.

Luca Maestri is Apple's senior vice president and chief financial officer, a position he has held since 2014.

He leads the company's finance teams and has helped Apple deliver value for shareholders.

Maestri has three decades of experience building and leading finance teams in global companies with large operating scales.

Prior to Apple, he was CFO at Xerox Corporation and at Nokia Siemens Networks.

He started his career at General Motors and took on increasing levels of responsibility around the world, culminating with his appointment as vice president and CFO of GM Europe.

Read More: Nestlé Expects Slower Growth This Year After 2021 Performance Beats Expectations

Chris Leong was appointed chief marketing officer and member of the executive committee at Schneider Electric in 2015, prior to which she was executive vice president for digital customer experience at the company.

She brings experience in Asian markets to the board through her global and regional roles.

Leong served in various roles in Nokia between 2005 and 2011, including senior vice president for Greater China, Japan, and Korea, where she continued to grow market share and revenue around a digital consumer experience model.

She has experience in brand communications from various senior management roles in marketing communications firms, including WPP agencies Bates Asia, Ogilvy Europe, and Grey Global Group.

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest A-Brands news. Article by Conor Farrelly. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.