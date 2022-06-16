Nestlé Partners With World Central Kitchen

Nestlé has entered into a new partnership with World Central Kitchen (WCK) to help feed people in communities affected by extreme weather events related to the climate crisis.

The consumer goods giant will support WCK as part of an initial one-year agreement and with a donation of CHF 1 million (€980 million) to its Climate Disaster Fund.

World Central Kitchen

WCK focuses on three areas, including providing meals to people impacted by climate disasters and bringing food, water, and other resources to affected areas.

It helps build resilience in frontline communities by helping them feed themselves and aids farmers to adapt to a rapidly changing climate.

It invests in local food producers and teaches foodservice professionals and culinary students the WCK model so that they are ready to respond in their own communities when needed.

Lastly, it strives to change the systems that leave people hungry and thirsty by working with local and state governments.

"We chose to partner with World Central Kitchen due to its close alignment with our business and our donations activities related to hunger relief and food access", said Nina Kruchten, head of corporate donations at Nestlé.

"Through its frontline work across the globe, WCK helps ease increasing food insecurity issues related to climate change. And in keeping with Nestlé's purpose, WCK does it through the power of food."

Some examples of WCK's work include the relief team that responded in the aftermath of Tropical Cyclone Batsirai which hit the east coast of Madagascar in February of this year, Nestlé noted.

The team set up a WCK Field Kitchen, which used fresh ingredients from a local market for meals and employed local people to cook.

As well as helping people impacted by natural disasters, WCK also responds to prolonged humanitarian crises, such as the invasion of Ukraine.

Nestlé has also supported this effort, and the WCK team has already provided over 27 million meals to those affected by the war in Ukraine across eight countries.

Nestlé Humanitarian Work

WCK's efforts align with the work Nestlé has undertaken as part of its Net Zero Roadmap.

The company is addressing its own operations and product portfolio to reduce its carbon footprint.

It is also supporting farmers and suppliers to implement regenerative agricultural practices, and is scaling up its reforestation programme, given that nearly two-thirds of its emissions come from agriculture.

Nestlé added that it aims to halve its emissions by 2030 and achieve net zero by 2050.

