A-Brands

Nestlé To Adhere To Highest Ethical Standards In The Marketing Of Infant Formula

By Dayeeta Das
Nestlé To Adhere To Highest Ethical Standards In The Marketing Of Infant Formula

Food giant Nestlé has pledged to adhere to the highest ethical standards in the marketing of infant formula and outlined its commitment in its latest Leading the Way report.

The report illustrates how the company continues to strengthen its compliance through enhanced systems, training and monitoring activities across all distribution channels, both online and offline.

'Strengthening Our Compliance Measures'

Béatrice Guillaume-Grabisch, executive vice-president and group WHO Code ombudsperson, said, "Compliance is about values, integrity and trust, which are crucial for building a successful and long-lasting organisation.

"Looking to the future, we remain focused on strengthening our compliance measures through collaboration with our direct partners, including those in e-commerce."

The report highlights the actions taken when instances of non-compliance are confirmed, including disciplinary measures.

Nestlé added that it encourages its employees and external stakeholders to share their concerns regarding its compliance anonymously on its Speak Up platform without the fear of retaliation.

The company seeks to make a significant and widespread contribution to the health and well-being of infants and young children, while upholding the highest possible standards in the marketing of infant formula, through transparent reporting of concerns.

Ethical Standards

Nestlé reiterated its commitment to protecting, promoting, and supporting exclusive breastfeeding for the first six months of life, followed by the introduction of appropriate complementary foods.

The company has strengthened its Policy for Implementing the WHO Code and its global policy prohibits the promotion of infant formula intended for babies less than six months in all countries as a minimum.

Furthermore, in more than 160 countries, the company applies stricter rules and does not promote formula for babies aged 0-12 months as a minimum.

