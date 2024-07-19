Nestlé Unveils New Solution To Reduce Fat In Dairy Ingredients

Food giant Nestlé has developed a new solution to reduce fat content in milk powder by up to 60%, without compromising on quality, taste, and texture.

Nestlé's innovation relies on the controlled aggregation of milk proteins, where protein mimics the size and texture of milk fat, the company noted.

The technology results in milk with lower calorie levels compared to the full-fat version.

Isabelle Bureau-Franz, Nestlé's head of R&D for the nutrition business, stated, “Leveraging our expertise in nutrition science and product development, we have successfully introduced this proprietary technology in Ninho Adulto in Brazil and reduced the level of milk fat in the product significantly. Our new milk brings creaminess and mouthfeel and is preferred by consumers."

'Ever-Evolving Customer Expectations'

Laurent Alsteens, global category head at Nestlé's Nutrition Strategic Business Unit, added, "This innovation revolutionises the way our consumers can enjoy dairy products while improving their experience.[...]

ADVERTISEMENT

"Ninho is a hugely popular brand in Brazil and our sustained innovation will ensure we continue to meet ever-evolving customer expectations. I am delighted that we are rolling out this technology across our Nido portfolio globally, which will help drive demand for this product offering."

The new fat reduction method is just one of many existing, science-based solutions developed by Nestlé's research and development experts, the company noted.

Other solutions developed by the company include an enzymatic process to reduce intrinsic sugars in key ingredients, as well as a proprietary micro-aeration technology that increases the creaminess of chocolate while also meeting consumer taste preferences.

Recently, the company announced the expansion of its Materna range of maternal health products, with a range of products catered to the health of women before, during and after pregnancy.