Nestlé's Decision To Update Health Strategy Aligns With Shopper Demand: GlobalData

Published on Jun 4 2021 8:19 AM in A-Brands tagged: Trending Posts / Nestlé / Ingredients / Nutrition / GlobalData / Paywall

Nestlé's Decision To Update Health Strategy Aligns With Shopper Demand: GlobalData

Nestlé's announcement that it is to update the health credentials of its range, following the admission that a sizeable number of its products do not meet 'a recognised definition of health', should help to better align the company with consumer needs, GlobalData has said.

The revelation was revealed by the Financial Times earlier this week, and was made in an internal presentation for top executives, which was seen by the paper.

According to a recent GlobalData survey, 57% of consumers globally say that, in the current situation, how the product/service impacts their health and wellbeing often or always has the greatest influence on their purchase choice, while a further, 28% admit that this somewhat affects their product choices.

