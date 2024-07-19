New Campaign Calls For Ban On 'Big Soda' Sponsoring Sporting Events

Health experts across the globe are calling for an end to the sponsorship of sporting events by 'Big Soda' amid rising concerns about the negative impact of sugary beverages on public health and the environment.

A new campaign titled Kick Big Soda Out of Sport has been launched to highlight the harmful effects of these beverages, urging the global community to support this call to action.

The groups have also highlighted that the International Olympic Committee's (IOC's) association with unhealthy products undermines its commitment to promoting a healthy society through sport.

"Serving as a major sponsor of the Olympics allows companies to blanket events with logos, reaching an audience of over three billion," stated Trish Cotter, global lead of the food policy programme at Vital Strategies.

"The link between sugary beverages and chronic and largely preventable diseases is well established," added Dr. Barry Popkin, W. R. Kenan Jr. Distinguished Professor of nutrition at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill Gillings School of Global Public Health.

"Allowing Coca-Cola to continue as a key sponsor directly contradicts the IOC's mission and undermines the achievements of Olympians."

Digital Campaign

The Kick Big Soda Out of Sport digital campaign is available on YouTube, Instagram, X, and LinkedIn, and directs viewers to an online petition.

"This campaign is bringing much-needed attention to sugary drink companies using sport to add to their bottom line," said Nzama Mbalati, chief executive officer of HEALA, a civil society coalition in South Africa advocating for a more just food system. "The audience of the 2024 Olympic Games should be informed about the intent behind these ads."

Petitioners have urged the IOC to terminate Coca-Cola's sponsorship of the event and reject future sponsorships from corporations that do not align with Olympic values.

"This petition underscores the need for the IOC to prioritise the health of people and the sustainability of our planet over commercial interests," said Alejandro Calvillo, Director of El Poder del Consumidor, a consumer rights nonprofit in Mexico.

"The IOC has an unprecedented opportunity to uphold its reputation as a beacon of integrity, excellence and social responsibility."