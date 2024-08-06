52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
A-Brands

Nomad Foods Appoints Steven Libermann As Group Executive President

By Steve Wynne-Jones
Frozen food giant Nomad Foods has announced the appointment of Steven Libermann as its new group executive president, effective immediately.

As a member of the group's executive committee, Libermann will be tasked with 'driving profitable growth across all of Nomad Foods’ 22 markets and channels', the company said in a statement.

Career At Nomad Foods

Libermann joined Nomad Foods, which owns brands including Birds Eye, Findus, iglo, Ledo and Frikom, in 2015, as part of its acquisition of Findus. He previously held the role of CEO of Findus Southern Europe, as well as positions with Nestlé and Bic, plus time as managing director at Senoble and as a senior equity fund advisor.

Since joining Nomad Foods, led Nomad Foods’ Southern Europe region (Italy, France, Switzerland, Spain and Portugal) from July 2018, taking on responsibility for the UK & Ireland business and Global Sales in January 2023.

Later that year, he was appointed executive president FBN (France, Belgium, Netherlands), Southern Europe (Italy, Spain, Portugal), UK & Ireland and Global Sales.

'Focus On Driving Growth'

“I am delighted to announce Steven’s extended role as group executive president, commented Stéfan Descheemaeker, Nomad Foods’ chief executive officer. "With us since the creation of Nomad Foods nine years ago, Steven has been central to helping us get to where we are today, as Europe’s leading frozen food company.

"Extending his role will enable us to focus on driving growth across all of our markets, continuing to build the frozen food category and cementing our relationships with our commercial partners, allowing us to reach even more families with our iconic brands and products.”

