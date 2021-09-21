Notes From Africa: Carrefour, Guinness Ghana, Domty, Mavecam, Agricorp

Published on Sep 21 2021 9:58 AM in A-Brands tagged: Nigeria / Ghana / Egypt / Zimbabwe / Cameroon / Notes From Africa / Côte d'Ivoire

Here's the latest in ESM's regular series, Notes From Africa, which brings you the latest retail, consumer goods and food and beverage stories from across the African continent. Past editions can be found here.

Côte d'Ivoire: CFAO Retail Launches Fifth Carrefour Outlet

CFAO Retail has opened a new Carrefour Market outlet in the municipality of Marcory, its fifth store in Côte d'Ivoire. The new store covers 500 square metres and offers a range of 4,500 SKUs, mainly food items. It will sell nearly 1,600 Carrefour brand products.

Ghana: Guinness Ghana Brewery Unveils New Production Unit

Guinness Ghana Brewery Ltd (GGBL), a local subsidiary of Diageo, has unveiled a new production plant at Achimota in the Accra Metropolitan District. At a total cost of 145 million cedis (€20.5 million), the facility will enable the company to double its beer production capacity. The expansion will increase the volume of sorghum required to operate the brewery to 45,000 tonnes. It is part of the company's goal to meet 70% of its raw material requirements through local sourcing. Guinness Ghana Brewery's portfolio includes brands such as Star Beer and Amstel Maltina, among others.

Egypt: Domty Injects € 2.5 Million In Expansion

Domty has invested €2.5 million in the acquisition of two new production lines for croissants, pies as well as other bakery products. The company is expected to improve its range of products offered to the Egyptian market, which already includes fruit juices, cheese and pastry products. It expects to commence operations through its new production lines by mid-2022. Established in 1989, Domty now boasts a total turnover of more than €100 million per year.

Cameroon: Mavecam To Invest $22 Million In Fish And Shrimp Production

Cameroonian agri-food company Mavecam has announced plans to invest $22 million in a fish and shrimp farming project. This investment aims to produce three million tilapia fingerlings as well as two million catfish and 50 tonnes of shrimp per year. The project will set up a unit for the production of various animal feeds with a capacity of 30 tonnes/hour. According to local media reports, it will create 300 direct jobs and 1,000 indirect jobs throughout the aquaculture value chain in the country.

Zimbabwe: Organic Africa Launches New Herbal Tea Processing Factory

Zimbabwean agribusiness firm Organic Africa has unveiled a new herbal tea processing factory, one of the largest in southern Africa. The new facility will enable the company to take advantage of the rising trend of consumption of ready-to-drink tea. Zimbabwe produces more than 15,000 metric tonnes of tea per year on average.

Nigeria: Agricorp International Secures $17.5 Million for Expansion

Nigerian spice producer Agricorp International has raised $17.5 million in funding from three investors, namely Vami Nigeria, One Capital and AFEX. The funding will support Agricorp's operations as it plans to install the largest ginger processing facility in Africa by 2022. The new facility will have a processing capacity of 20,000 tonnes of ginger per year. Nigeria produces more than 400,000 metric tonnes of ginger each year.

