Notes From Africa: QuickMart, KMPI, Coca-Cola Beverages Africa, Sasini, Flour Mills Of Nigeria

Published on May 16 2021

ESM is proud to launch a new weekly series, Notes From Africa, which will bring you the latest retail, consumer goods and food and beverage stories from across the African continent. Past editions can be found here.

In this week's report:

Kenya: QuickMart To Open Four More Outlets By End-July

Kenyan supermarket chain Quickmart plans to launch four more stores by the end of the July. According to local media reports, the new outlets will be set up in Kiambu, Nairobi, Kilifi and Trans Nzoia counties. This move will allow the company to increase its total number of outlets to 45 across the country. With this expansion, the company intends to strengthen its presence against rival Naivas, which already operates more than 70 stores in the country. The Kenyan retail food sector has experienced strong growth over the past decade.

Senegal: Mburu Raises €304,000 For Expansion

Senegalese bakery start-up Mburu has raised 243 million CFA (€304,000) from WIC Capital and WE! Fund. The funding has been earmarked to strengthen the marketing of the company's products through its network of women's group-based distributors in rural areas. The company uses locally-grown cereals such as sorghum, maize and millet for the production of its bakery products.

Ethiopia: Khelif Milk Processing Industry To Launch Camel Milk Processing Plant

Ethiopia's Khelif Milk Processing Industry (KMPI) has finalised the construction of its camel milk processing plant in the Somali Regional State. Costing 70 million birr (€1.3 million), the unit will commence operations with a processing capacity of 10,000 litres of raw milk. In addition to milk, it will manufacture dairy products such as pasteurised milk and yoghurt, as well as butter. The company plans to export its products to Somalia and Djibouti, where demand for camel milk is one of the highest in East Africa.

Lesotho: Coca-Cola Beverages Africa Buys Maluti Mountain Breweries

Coca-Cola Beverages Africa (CCBA) has just expanded its operations in Lesotho. The continent's leading bottler has officially acquired Maluti Mountain Breweries. This entity will be placed under the control of the company's management. With this expansion, the company hopes to launch a series of new products. CCBA is the eighth largest Coca-Cola bottling partner in the world by revenue, and accounts for 40% of all Coca-Cola products sold in Africa by volume.

Kenya: Sasini Returns To Profitability In Its First Quarter

Sasini plc, one of the largest agricultural companies in Kenya, has recorded a net profit of Sh122 million (€941,000), for its first quarter of 2021 ending 31 March. The company showed resilience in its operations despite the coronavirus pandemic. For example, operating profit jumped to 178 million shillings (€1.37 million) from a loss of 7.3 million shillings a year earlier in the corresponding period. Moreover, the company's revenue fluctuated around Sh2 billion (€15 million). Sasini have operations in avocado, macadamia nuts and dairy.

Nigeria: Flour Mills Of Nigeria Acquires New Land For Sugar Production

Flour Mills of Nigeria, one of the country's leading agribusinesses has acquired an additional 5,200 hectares of land in Mokwa, Niger state. This move is part of the group's expansion plan and will increase the total land size of its sugar milling subsidiary, Sunti Golden Sugar Estate to 22,000 hectares of land, while the total land area under cane will be 15,000 hectares. The company plans to produce 250,000 tonnes of sugar per year as a result of this expansion and also aims to strengthen its contribution to the Nigerian Sugar Master Plan. The country’s sugar consumption is about 1.6 million tonnes per year.

