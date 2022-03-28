Notes From Africa: Komenda, Majid Al Futtaim, Ocrim, Dangote Sugar Refinery

Here’s the latest in ESM’s regular series, Notes From Africa, which brings you the latest retail, consumer goods, and food and beverage stories from across the African continent. Past editions can be found here.

Ghana: Komenda Sugar Factory To Resume Operations In April

Ghana’s Komenda Sugar Factory (KSF) will recommence its activities by April. Located in the centre of the country, the unit has a crushing capacity of 1,250 tonnes of sugar cane per day. It will be supplied with raw materials from a plantation of more than 8,000 hectares in Wassa Fiase, in the western region. According to the authorities, the factory will create 7,300 jobs and should help reduce the country’s sugar import bill, estimated at $154 million in 2020.

Tanzania: Clove Oil Plant To Be Launched In October 2022

Indonesian natural-ingredients supplier Indesso plans to set up a clove oil extraction unit in Tanzania by October 2022. The plant is expected to be located in the Muheza district, in the Tanga region. It is expected to source raw materials from 1,200 farmers. Tanzania is the world’s third-largest clove producer, behind Indonesia and Madagascar.

Egypt: Majid Al Futtaim To Invest $16 Million Into New Carrefour Stores

Dubai-based retail company Majid Al Futtaim has announced plans to invest 250 million Egyptian pounds ($16 million) in launching ten new Carrefour stores across Egypt. The group, which is the exclusive franchise owner of the Carrefour brand in the region, will thereby bring the total number of its stores in the Egyptian market to 69. Carrefour is currently the fourth-largest player in Egypt’s retail market, behind Kazyon, BIM and Mansour Group.

Sudan: Ocrim To Build Wheat-Processing Plant

Italian group Ocrim plans to establish a wheat-processing plant in Sudan, with a capacity of about 600 tonnes per day. It will provide high-quality flour for the production of pasta and bakery products, to satisfy domestic consumption demands. The country is Africa’s fifth-largest importer of wheat, behind Egypt, Algeria, Nigeria and Morocco.

Nigeria: Dangote Sugar Refinery Posts Lower Profit In 2021

Nigeria’s Dangote Sugar Refinery (DSR) has posted an after-tax profit of 22 billion naira ($53 million) in its 2021 financial year – a drop of around 6%, compared to the previous year. This underperformance was due to high operational costs, despite the fact that the company recorded strong growth in turnover in 2021. Its revenue increased by 28%, to 276.5 billion naira ($665 million), thanks to the sale of more than 773,000 tonnes of refined sugar.

Mozambique: Merec Launches Pasta Production Plant

In Mozambique, a new pasta-manufacturing unit has been launched in Beira, in the Sofala province. The factory, worth $8 million, will produce nearly 8,000 tonnes of pasta per month. It was constructed by the agri-food company Merec and will provide 34 job opportunities.

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest A-brand news. Article by Espoir Olodo.