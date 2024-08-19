52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Notes From Africa: SDA, Kakuzi, AgroEknor, Cashew Coast

By Espoir Olodo

Here’s the latest in ESM’s regular series, Notes From Africa, which brings you the latest retail, consumer goods, and food-and-beverage stories from across the African continent. Past editions can be found here.

Mali: New Agro-industrial Complex Launched

A new agro-industrial complex has been launched in the Koulikoro region of Mali. Developed by Société Seydou Diogo Awa (SDA) at a total cost of 14 billion Fcfa ($23 million), the complex spans a seven-hectare site.

It includes six industrial units, such as a shea butter production unit with a capacity of 100 tonnes per day, and a soybean, peanut, and cottonseed oil production unit with a capacity of 100 tonnes per day. This project is expected to create over 10,000 jobs.

Kenya: Kakuzi Unveils Macadamia Oil Plant

Kenyan fruit producer Kakuzi has inaugurated a new macadamia oil processing plant with a capacity of 1,000 litres per day. The plant is a key part of Kakuzi's expansion and value-addition strategy.

The company, which began operations in macadamia in 2007, has expanded significantly, with macadamia orchards now covering over 1,379 hectares.

Tanzania: Cashew Nut Industrial Park To Be Built In Mtwara

In Tanzania, construction has begun on an agro-industrial zone dedicated to cashew nuts. Located on a 636-hectare site in the Maranje area of the Mtwara region, the park will require a total investment of 7.5 billion shillings ($2.9 million).

The industrial park will house cashew nut processing plants, aiming to boost value-added production in the industry. The Tanzanian government aspires to process the entire annual cashew production, currently around 300,000 tonnes, by 2027.

Nigeria: AgroEknor Receives Boost For Expansion

Aruwa Capital Management, a private equity fund, has invested an undisclosed amount in AgroEknor International, a company based in Kano State, Nigeria, that specializes in processing and exporting hibiscus flowers.

This investment will enable AgroEknor to enhance its warehousing and processing infrastructure, meeting the demands of its main export markets in Europe, Asia, and North America. It is also expected to bolster the company’s facilities for exporting hibiscus flowers and other cash crops, positioning it well in the growing market.

Senegal: New Sheepfold Unveiled In Boulal

In Senegal, a new sheepfold has been commissioned in Boulal, located in the northwest of the country. The facility, costing a total of 17.9 billion Fcfa ($29.3 million), includes 20 pens with the capacity to house over 4,000 sheep, along with a hangar and a feed storage warehouse. The project was co-financed by the government, the Islamic Development Bank's (IDB) Lives and Livelihoods Fund (LLF), and the Sahel Pastoral Development Project (PDEPS).

Sheep account for almost 40% of Senegal's livestock population, which totalled more than 18.8 million head in 2019, according to data from the Agence nationale de la statistique et de la démographie (ANSD).

Côte d’Ivoire: Cashew Coast To Receive $9.7 Million In Support

In Côte d'Ivoire, agrifood company Cashew Coast will benefit from €9 million ($9.7 million) in financing from UK-based social impact investor AgDevCo. The funds will be used to expand the company's processing capacity and construct new warehouses. This investment is expected to double Cashew Coast's processed volumes to 19,000 tonnes of raw cashew nuts per year.

The project aims to strengthen the local industry, which currently processes less than 30% of Côte d'Ivoire's annual cashew nut production of around 1 million tonnes.

