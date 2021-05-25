ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

Orkla Announces Investment In Sustainable Pet Food

Published on May 25 2021 7:29 AM in A-Brands tagged: Norway / Sustainability / pet food / Orkla

Orkla Announces Investment In Sustainable Pet Food

Norwegian conglomerate Orkla has announced a minority investment in Because, Animals, a biotechnology company that aims to manufacture sustainable pet food.

Because, Animals was co-founded in 2016 by Shannon Falconer, PhD, and Joshua Errett, MBA, and both volunteered at the same cat rescue charity in Toronto.

Sverre Prytz, EVP M&A and Strategy at Orkla, said, “This investment is in line with Orkla’s strategy to partner with innovative technology companies around the world which can bring interesting capabilities to the Orkla family of brands and companies.

“We believe Orkla’s expertise in manufacturing, food safety, as well as brand building will help accelerate the development of an already promising young company with an impressive track record and management team.”

Sustainable Pet Food

The company has developed cultured pet food for dogs and cats that do not use meat from animals.

In 2019, Because, Animals succeeded in producing a cat treat made from cultured mouse tissue. The company has continued to progress on the scientific front by reducing the cost of their cultured meat and getting closer to commercialisation.

Dr Shannon Falconer, the co-founder of Because, Animals, commented, “We are on a mission to make the most sustainable and nutritious pet food – without harming animals in the process. Cultured pet food enables us to safely and responsibly produce food of animal origin, which cats and dogs crave, without harming other animals.

“We are delighted to have Orkla as one of our stakeholders. The company has a firm belief in sustainability and in developing alternative protein sources, which aligns with Because, Animals’ mission of taking animals out of the supply chain by creating cultured meat alternatives for pets.”

Currently, the pet food sector offers very few options for customers wanting an alternative to animal-based meat for their pets.

Orkla believes that there will be strong growth in this area as the market has shown a demand for such products.

Early Start-up Phase

Elin Tveito Lidman, CEO of Orkla Alternative Proteins (OAP), stated, “More and more consumers want to have healthier, more sustainable alternatives to traditional meat products. We believe that this demand will gradually also apply to the food they feed their pets.

“Technological advances will make it possible to develop new pet foods that are just as good in terms of taste, texture and nutritional content. The potential is considerable, but the development of cultured pet food is still at an early start-up phase.”

According to estimates from the United Nations, around 15% of global CO2 emissions can be linked to animals farmed for food production, and at current consumption growth rates, meat production will have to double by 2050.

The percentage of global CO2 emissions that can be attributed to meat-based pet food is not known.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Dayeeta Das. For more A-Brands news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email

Related Articles

'3 For 2' Offers Create Unnecessary Food Waste, Norwegian Consumer Chief Says

'3 For 2' Offers Create Unnecessary Food Waste, Norwegian Consumer Chief Says
Italian Wine Sales Grow 7% In Value, 5.7% In Volume In 2020

Italian Wine Sales Grow 7% In Value, 5.7% In Volume In 2020
Consumer Goods Business Boost Orkla's Profit In First Quarter

Consumer Goods Business Boost Orkla's Profit In First Quarter
Norwegian Cross Border Trade Plummets 87.5% Due To COVID-19

Norwegian Cross Border Trade Plummets 87.5% Due To COVID-19
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in A-Brands

All About Arla – ESM Meets Arla Chief Executive Peder Tuborgh Tue, 25 May 2021

All About Arla – ESM Meets Arla Chief Executive Peder Tuborgh
Hilton Food Group Performs 'In Line' With Expectations Tue, 25 May 2021

Hilton Food Group Performs 'In Line' With Expectations
TRESemmé Joins Other Unilever Brands On PETA-Approved List Mon, 24 May 2021

TRESemmé Joins Other Unilever Brands On PETA-Approved List
Walton Family Leads Global Retail 'Rich List', Followed By Amazon's Bezos Mon, 24 May 2021

Walton Family Leads Global Retail 'Rich List', Followed By Amazon's Bezos
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN