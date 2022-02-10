PepsiCo, Coke Revenues Surge On Higher Prices, Inflation Casts Shadow

PepsiCo Inc and Coca-Cola Co trounced Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue on Thursday, supported by recent price increases and robust demand but warned of runaway inflation dragging profit growth this year.

Costs from aluminium cans to labour and shipping have surged due to the pandemic-induced disruptions and the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant, and the companies responded with price hikes.

Demand has so far held up better than feared, but signs that the fastest inflation rise in a generation may not ease soon have triggered worries that consumers may soon cut back on purchases.

The companies' shares rose about 1% in premarket trading.

PepsiCo

PepsiCo forecast organic sales to rise 6% in 2022, slowing from last year's near 10% growth. It expects fiscal 2022 core earnings of $6.67 per share, compared with analysts' expectations of $6.73, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

PepsiCo's net revenue rose 12.4% to $25.25 billion (€22.2 billion) in the fourth quarter, beating estimates of $24.24 billion (€21.3 billion), while Coca-Cola's adjusted revenue rose 10.1% to $9.47 billion, topping estimates of $8.96 billion

The beverage giant also announced a 7% increase in annual dividend and a new $10 billion (€8.9 billion) stock buyback programme.

Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola forecast full-year adjusted earnings per share to increase 5% to 6% from the $2.32 posted in 2021, compared with estimates of a 6% rise.

Adjusted revenue rose to $9.47 billion (€8.3 billion) in the fourth quarter ended 31 December from $8.60 billion (€7.6 billion) a year earlier. Analysts had expected revenue of $8.96 billion (€7.9 billion), according to Refinitiv IBES data.

