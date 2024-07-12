52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
A-Brands

PepsiCo Feels Squeeze As Financial Pressure Spreads From Low-Income Consumers

By Reuters
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
PepsiCo Feels Squeeze As Financial Pressure Spreads From Low-Income Consumers

PepsiCo CEO Ramon Laguarta said there is "much more price sensitivity" across US income groups and not just low-income consumers, highlighting its sensitivity to broad shifts in consumer demand.

The Diet Pepsi and Tostitos tortilla chips maker, which fell short of Wall Street expectations for revenue for its second quarter, said consumers continued to face a squeeze from rising prices and constrained wages.

"They're saying 'There's been a lot of inflation and my disposable income is stretched,'" Laguarta said in an interview. "It's not only the lower-income consumer, it's throughout."

Companies like PepsiCo hiked prices by double digits during and after the pandemic to recoup once-in-a-generation levels of cost inflation.

The New York-based company said it had raised prices by 5% overall in the most recent quarter ended 15 June, helping protect its margins which rose compared with a year before.

ADVERTISEMENT

Consumer Prices

Costs have started to come down, with US consumer prices unexpectedly falling in June. But some costs, like agricultural commodities, remain elevated, PepsiCo said in prepared remarks.

Laguarta had said in April that lower-income consumers were "stretched" and "strategising a lot to make their budgets get to the end of the month."

In a call with analysts, he said higher-income consumers were skipping meals at expensive restaurants and dining at cheaper ones instead, or opting out of them altogether for at-home entertainment options.

"Once we address that situation, we'll be back in growth, and we feel pretty good about the tools and the resources we have," Laguarta said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Investments

PepsiCo is investing in parts of its Frito-Lay North America business, its second-largest after beverages, to keep consumers buying its popcorn, potato and tortilla chips.

The company is also looking to cut costs and make its business more efficient, Laguarta said.

Brian Jacobsen, chief economist at Annex Wealth Management, said, "Consumers are feeling the pinch of high prices. Last year the consumer was told to just be quiet and accept higher prices. Now they're fed up."

"Wage gains are okay, but they're not great, so consumers are rebelling by cutting back on non-essentials and shopping around for everything else," Jacobsen added. "It's not a trend that's anything to worry about. It's just a return to prudence instead of profligacy."

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
A-Brands

Estée Lauder Finance Chief Tracey Travis To Depart Next Year
Est&eacute;e Lauder Finance Chief Tracey Travis To Depart Next Year
2
A-Brands

Notes From Africa: OneOrder, Kioo, Solibra, Delta Corporation, Mars
Notes From Africa: OneOrder, Kioo, Solibra, Delta Corporation, Mars
3
A-Brands

Conagra Brands Forecasts Annual Revenue Below Estimates On Tepid Demand
Conagra Brands Forecasts Annual Revenue Below Estimates On Tepid Demand
4
A-Brands

PepsiCo Misses Quarterly Revenue Expectations On Slowing Demand For Snacks, Sodas
PepsiCo Misses Quarterly Revenue Expectations On Slowing Demand For Snacks, Sodas

Partner Content

Power Up Profits: Why Networked EV Charging Is A Retail Game-Changer

By ChargePoint

Booster From Arneg Offers The Perfect Refrigeration Solution For Large Stores

By Arneg

Match: The Ideal Substitute For Traditional Shopping Carts

By Shopping Basket

See more insights
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com