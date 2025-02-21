52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
A-Brands

PepsiCo Joins Major US Companies In Tweaking DEI Policies

By Reuters
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
PepsiCo Joins Major US Companies In Tweaking DEI Policies

PepsiCo has joined the growing list of major US companies that are making changes to their diversity, equity and inclusion programmes as President Donald Trump pushes to dismantle the practice across the federal government and private sector.

The Frito-Lay to 7Up maker will end DEI workforce representation goals and transition its chief DEI officer to a broader role looking into associate engagement and leadership development, according to a memo to company associates.

The officer will also continue working on its 2021 'A Space to Be You' programme.

PepsiCo is revising its DEI programme as 2025 marks the end of its five-year strategy and it will introduce a new 'Inclusion for Growth' strategy, CEO Ramon Laguarta said in the memo.

DEI Policies

American corporations from Target to Alphabet-owned Google have either dropped or considered changing their DEI policies after Trump urged private-sector companies to end "illegal DEI discrimination and preferences".

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump has also directed federal agencies to terminate DEI programmes and warned of cuts in federal funding for academic institutions and universities if they continue the policies.

PepsiCo is also expanding its supplier base by broadening opportunities for all small businesses to be a part of the company, according to the memo.

The snacks and beverages giant will also no longer participate in single demographic category surveys, the memo said.

Earlier this month, PepsiCo forecast annual profit below expectations and missed quarterly revenue estimates, as the Quaker Foods maker faces weakening demand for its sodas and snacks such as Lay's in the US, its largest market.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
A-Brands

Colgate-Palmolive Expands Pet Food Business, To Acquire Prime100 Owner
Colgate-Palmolive Expands Pet Food Business, To Acquire Prime100 Owner
2
A-Brands

A Taste Of History: Remembering Francesco Rivella, The 'Father Of Nutella'
A Taste Of History: Remembering Francesco Rivella, The 'Father Of Nutella'
3
A-Brands

Mondelēz CEO Says Kennedy Agenda Product Re-Formulations Will Mean Price Hikes
Mondelz CEO Says Kennedy Agenda Product Re-Formulations Will Mean Price Hikes
4
A-Brands

Valio To Acquire Raisio’s Plant Protein Business And Related Assets
Valio To Acquire Raisio&rsquo;s Plant Protein Business And Related Assets
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
AppStore logo
ESM
Google play logo

Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com