Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
A-Brands

PepsiCo Lifts Sales Forecast On Firm Demand For Pricier Snacks, Sodas

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

PepsiCo Inc raised its full-year revenue forecast as consumers bought more sodas and snacks even in the face of rising prices.

The company's shares rose about 1% to $171.80 in premarket trading.

Packaged food makers have so far felt little impact of decades-high inflation on consumer demand, especially in the United States, as people prioritise spending on eating at home rather than at restaurants.

PEP Stock Price Today by TradingView


However, signs are starting to emerge that a ceiling on price increases has been reached with some grocery stores now pushing back on price hikes from food companies.

Earlier this year, PepsiCo's snack brands briefly disappeared from shelves at Canadian grocer Loblaw Cos Ltd after the two companies sparred over price increases.

Quarterly Performance

However, that had little effect on PepsiCo's overall net revenue, which rose 5.2% to $20.23 billion (€20.2 billion) in the second quarter ended 11 June, beating analysts' estimates of $19.51 billion (€19.5 billion), according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Organic revenue at the company's Frito-Lay North America unit rose 14% in the reported quarter, with its Doritos, Cheetos and Ruffles snack brands each delivering double-digit net revenue growth.

Organic revenue at PepsiCo's North America beverage unit rose 9%.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned $1.86 per share, compared with estimates of $1.74 per share.

PepsiCo said it expects fiscal 2022 organic revenue to rise 10%, compared to a previous forecast of an 8% increase.

The beverage giant also maintained its full-year earnings growth forecast of 8% even as surging commodity and freight costs continue to bite into margins.

News by Reuters, edited by ESM – your source for the latest A-Brands news. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
A-Brands

France's LDC In Talks With Avril To Acquire Egg Business
2
A-Brands

Notes From Africa: Berda Fruit, Naivas Food Market, Fan Milk Nigeria, Farhet El Hicha, Zambeef, Forafric
3
A-Brands

Tesco, Kraft Heinz Strike Deal To Resolve Pricing Row
4
A-Brands

Essity Buys 80% Of Canada's Knix Wear For SEK 3.3bn
Advertisement

Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
00.Logo/Light/Logotype
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2022. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com