52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
A-Brands

PepsiCo Posts Surprise Drop In Quarterly Revenue, Cuts Sales Forecast

By Reuters
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
PepsiCo Posts Surprise Drop In Quarterly Revenue, Cuts Sales Forecast

PepsiCo posted a surprise drop in third-quarter revenue and cut its forecast for annual sales growth, as cautious consumer spending in North America weighs on demand for its sodas and Frito-Lay snacks.

Shares of the company fell about 1% in premarket trading.

The packaged food giant expects fiscal 2024 organic sales to grow in a low single-digit range. It had previously forecast a 4% rise.

Quarterly Highlights

Quarterly revenue was hurt by subdued trends in North America, fallout from product recalls in Quaker Foods business earlier this year and business disruptions due to rising geopolitical tensions in certain international markets, CEO Ramon Laguarta said.

Quaker Foods North America segment saw organic revenue slump 13% during the quarter, following an 18% decline in the second quarter.

ADVERTISEMENT

Net revenue came in at $23.32 billion (€21.23 billion) in the quarter ended 7 September from $23.45 billion (€21.34 billion) last year.

Analysts estimated a 1.3% jump in revenue to $23.76 billion (€21.63 billion), according to data compiled by LSEG.

'Stimulate Consumer Demand'

Chair and CEO Ramon Laguarta added, “For the balance of the year, we will continue to invest in commercial activities and brand support to stimulate consumer demand. Our investments will be enabled by elevating and advancing productivity initiatives across our entire organisation.

“We continue to expect to deliver at least 8% core constant currency EPS growth as we will focus on tightly managing our costs to better align with the subdued growth environment that we are currently operating in.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Recently, PepsiCo announced plans to buy tortilla-chip maker Siete Foods for $1.2 billion (€1.09 billion) as it beefs up its portfolio amid a shift among cost-conscious consumers to private-label brands.

News by Reuters, additional reporting by ESM.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
A-Brands

US Candy Companies Sideline Pricey Halloween Chocolates For Gummies, Licorice, Flavoured Crèmes
US Candy Companies Sideline Pricey Halloween Chocolates For Gummies, Licorice, Flavoured Cr&egrave;mes
2
A-Brands

Siobhán Maguire Appointed Editor Of European Supermarket Magazine
Siobh&aacute;n Maguire Appointed Editor Of European Supermarket Magazine
3
A-Brands

Imperial Brands Hikes Shareholder Returns As E-Products Boom
Imperial Brands Hikes Shareholder Returns As E-Products Boom
4
A-Brands

Former Amazon India Head Nominated To Lead Nestlé's India Operations
Former Amazon India Head Nominated To Lead Nestl&eacute;'s India Operations
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com