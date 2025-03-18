PepsiCo To Buy Prebiotic Soda Brand Poppi For Nearly $2bn

PepsiCo has agreed to buy prebiotic soda brand Poppi for $1.95 billion (€1.79 billion), expanding into the 'healthier soda' category at a time when the company is battling falling demand for its traditional beverages and snacks.

Young Americans are increasingly turning to healthier sodas and energy drinks as part of a broader shift to fitness and lifestyle products, with rival Coca-Cola expanding its Simply brand to launch a prebiotic soda called 'Simply Pop'.

Peers such as Celsius Holdings and Keurig Dr Pepper have also targeted the market by snapping up smaller energy and wellness drink makers.

The Poppi deal boosts PepsiCo's presence in the healthy drinks category at a time when multiple price hikes weigh on demand for its sodas and Lay's snacks, pushing the company to forecast weak annual profit.

Prebiotic Soda

Prebiotic sodas have become a top-growing category in the US within the carbonated drinks segment (CSD), powered by a shift in preference to more gut health-focused drinks.

ADVERTISEMENT

The deal helps in "establishing a foothold in the fast-growing 'modern' soda segment and shoring up a CSD portfolio that has been losing share for years to Coca-Cola and Keurig Dr Pepper," J.P. Morgan analyst Andrea Teixeira said.

Poppi combines prebiotics, fruit juice, and apple cider vinegar to create a low-calorie soda with no more than five grams of sugar per serving, PepsiCo said.

The Austin, Texas-based company's retail sales jumped 122%, year-over-year, in the 12 weeks through 22 February and now holds about a 1% share of the total carbonated soft drinks category, according to BNP Paribas.

Poppi

Poppi, founded by Stephen and Allison Ellsworth, was initially known as Mother and was rebranded in 2020.

ADVERTISEMENT

The founders appeared on Shark Tank in 2018, and had gained the backing of investor and co-founder of CAVU Consumer Partners Rohan Oza.

The deal with Poppi includes $300 million (€274.7 million) of anticipated cash tax benefits for a net purchase price of $1.65 billion, PepsiCo said, without disclosing additional terms of the deal.