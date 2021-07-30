ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

P&G Beats Quarterly Sales Estimates, Warns Of Soaring Costs

Published on Jul 30 2021 12:58 PM in A-Brands tagged: Europe / USA / Sales / Procter &amp; Gamble

P&G Beats Quarterly Sales Estimates, Warns Of Soaring Costs

Procter & Gamble Co beat quarterly sales estimates on Friday, helped by higher demand for its skin and health care products, but warned that rising commodity and freight costs would take a nearly $2 billion bite out of its earnings this year.

Shares of the company, which makes Gillette, Oral-B and Pampers products, were up 0.8% at $140.59 in premarket trading.

The vaccine-aided easing of COVID-19 restrictions in the United States and parts of Europe helped Procter & Gamble post an 11% increase in sales at its beauty segment in the reported quarter, as consumers returning to social events, spent more on personal care products.

"As we look forward to fiscal 2022, we expect to continue to grow top-line and bottom-line ... despite a challenging cost and operating environment," outgoing chief executive officer David Taylor said.

Commodity And Transport Costs

Taylor's replacement, chief operating officer Jon Moeller, will now have to deal with soaring commodity and transport costs caused by pandemic-related disruptions, that led other consumer goods giants, including Unilever and Reckitt Benckiser Group, to warn of cost pressures.

Procter & Gamble said it expects a $1.9 billion after-tax hit due to higher commodity and freight costs this year, partially offset by foreign exchange benefits of about $100 million.

Advertisement

The company forecast fiscal 2022 core earnings per share to rise between 3% and 6%, or about $5.82 to $6.00. Analysts were expecting a full-year profit of $5.90 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Procter & Gamble said net sales rose 7% to $18.95 billion in the fourth quarter ended 30 June, compared with estimates of $18.41 billion.

The company reported core earnings of $1.13 per share, beating estimates of $1.08 per share.

News by Reuters, edited by ESM. For more A-Brands stories, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email

Related Articles

Who’s Winning In Private Label, And What’s Driving Development?: Analysis

Who’s Winning In Private Label, And What’s Driving Development?: Analysis
Rémy Cointreau Sees Quarterly Sales Double As Bars Reopen

Rémy Cointreau Sees Quarterly Sales Double As Bars Reopen
German Retail Sales Rebound In May

German Retail Sales Rebound In May
Beiersdorf To Invest €170m In New European Hub

Beiersdorf To Invest €170m In New European Hub
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in A-Brands

Procter & Gamble Names COO Moeller As New Chief Executive Fri, 30 Jul 2021

Procter & Gamble Names COO Moeller As New Chief Executive
Lamb Weston Sees Recovery In Fourth Quarter Fri, 30 Jul 2021

Lamb Weston Sees Recovery In Fourth Quarter
L'Oréal Sees Sales Growth Accelerate In Second Quarter Fri, 30 Jul 2021

L'Oréal Sees Sales Growth Accelerate In Second Quarter
Super Thursday – ESM Recaps One Of The Biggest Days For Trading Updates Thu, 29 Jul 2021

Super Thursday – ESM Recaps One Of The Biggest Days For Trading Updates
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN