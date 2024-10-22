52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
A-Brands

Philip Morris Raises Annual Profit Forecast On Strong Demand For Nicotine Pouches

By Reuters
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
Philip Morris Raises Annual Profit Forecast On Strong Demand For Nicotine Pouches

Philip Morris International raised its annual profit forecast after beating third-quarter estimates, betting on higher prices and resilient demand for its heated tobacco products and ZYN nicotine pouches.

Growing consumer preference for smokeless alternatives to traditional combustible cigarettes and chewing tobacco products in the United States have supported demand for ZYN, which, according to the company, does not contain tobacco.

The Marlboro maker has been investing to expand production capacity for ZYN, in an effort to meet its strong demand.

US ZYN shipments in the quarter grew 41.4% over the prior-year period, as supply-chain constraints started to ease.

The company's flagship heated tobacco device, IQOS, also saw strong growth in regions such as Japan, Europe and Indonesia.

ADVERTISEMENT

Its consolidated shipment volumes for cigarettes rose 1.3% in the quarter, compared with a 0.4% rise in the preceding three months.

Quarterly Highlights

Philip Morris expects its 2024 adjusted earnings per share, excluding currency, to be between $6.85 and $6.91, compared with its prior range of $6.67 to $6.79.

It reported revenue of $9.91 billion (€9.12 billion) for the third quarter, versus analysts' estimate of $9.69 billion (€8.91 billion), according to data compiled by LSEG. ​​

Its quarterly adjusted profit of $1.91 per share also beat estimates of $1.82 per share.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jacek Olczak, chief executive officer at Philip Morris, stated, “In the third quarter, we delivered exceptionally strong performance, with record quarterly net revenues and earnings per share.”

“This reflects excellent momentum across all regions and categories, with a reacceleration in IQOS adjusted in-market sales growth, strong ZYN volumes, and resilient combustible performance. As a result of our strong year-to-date delivery, we are raising our full-year growth outlook for adjusted diluted EPS to a range of 14% to 15%, excluding currency,” he added.

News by Reuters, additional reporting by ESM.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
A-Brands

Kimberly-Clark Trims Sales Forecast As Consumers Shift To Cheaper Options
Kimberly-Clark Trims Sales Forecast As Consumers Shift To Cheaper Options
2
A-Brands

Coca-Cola Appoints Netflix Executive Bela Bajaria To Its Board Of Directors
Coca-Cola Appoints Netflix Executive Bela Bajaria To Its Board Of Directors
3
A-Brands

Coca-Cola Bottler CCEP To Change UK Listing Category, Eyes FTSE 100 Inclusion
Coca-Cola Bottler CCEP To Change UK Listing Category, Eyes FTSE 100 Inclusion
4
A-Brands

Brands Haunt, Taunt And Tease At Halloween – But It’s All Good Fun
Brands Haunt, Taunt And Tease At Halloween &ndash; But It&rsquo;s All Good Fun
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com