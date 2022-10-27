Plant Based World Expo To Feature Three Emerging Food Trends

With a third of British people now looking to go vegan, according to a study by YouGov, and the plant-based industry continuing to grow at an incredible rate, retailers must keep their finger on the pulse to meet customer demand for great-tasting plant-based products, or risk falling behind.

As a result of this growing demand, the plant-based sector is experiencing a time of immense growth and innovation.

Biggest Emerging Trends Of 2022

Vegan Seafood

Plant-based seafood is rapidly rising in popularity this year thanks to expansions in the ‘whole cut’ category, including fish fillets, and brands like Verdino are witnessing seafood alternative products sparking the interest of consumers.

Indulgent Confectionery

For years, plant-based and vegan confectionery has been restricted to dark chocolate, mostly over 70% cocoa, making it too bitter for many consumers’ pallets.

However, this year innovation in the plant-based confectionery category has exploded far beyond this with a variety of indulgent ‘milky’ chocolates, snacks, and baked goods, including croissants and specialty pastries.

Mycelium And Fungi

The naturally meaty texture of most mushrooms makes them work well as high-protein ingredients in plant-based meat alternatives.

Plant Based World will showcase some companies that are taking the functionality of mycelium as an ingredient in plant-based products to the next level, such as Quorn.

Designed to help retailers tap into growing demand and capitalise on these trends, Europe’s only trade event dedicated to plant-based food, Plant Based World Expo, returns to Olympia London from 30 November – 1 December 2022.

Interactive Show Features

The event will also play host to several interactive show features to allow retailers to explore the opportunities that plant-based products offer.

Also taking place will be the Plant-Based Taste Awards. The winners of the second edition will be announced at the end of the first day.

Managing director of Plant Based Europe, Jonathan Morley, commented, “With health and the environment becoming a key factor for consumers when considering their diet, plant-based eating is rising rapidly.

"It’s critical that retailers respond to this demand, or they risk losing out to competitors which do. The show will provide the perfect platform to discover the best, most innovative products on the market which will stand out on-shelf."

