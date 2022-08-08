Subscribe Login
Plenish Launches New Tropical Green Juice

Plant-based drinks brand Plenish has expanded its range of cold-pressed juices and cleanses with the launch of tropical green juice, Rise.

Made with 100% organic fruit and vegetables, Rise combines pineapple and pear with spinach, cucumber, and lime.

Plenish was launched in 2012 as the UK's first cold-pressed juice range, before expanding into plant-based milks and immunity-boosting juice shots that are now sold in thousands of stores across the country.

All products are made with organic ingredients and are free from additives, such as flavourings and sugars.

Plenish is also a B Corp Company and the only UK drinks brand to be certified carbon negative by the UN.

In 2021, Plenish was purchased by soft drink company Britvic, joining its portfolio of brands and strengthening the group’s offering in the plant-based segment.

The new juice from Plenish contains several vitamins, such as naturally occurring vitamin C, A, and folic acid to support the immune system and energy release.

As part of a new Summer Limited Edition Cleanse and 5:2 programmes from Plenish, Rise has also launched cold-pressed juices, juice shots, and cacao milk.

Customers can order a selection of juices to be delivered to their doorsteps as part of the cleanse programme, Britvic noted.

Every cleanse is accompanied by a manual to guide customers through the process and a free Plenish glass straw to prevent plastic waste.

The summer 5:2 programme includes a daily ginger shot and six cold-pressed organic juices for two fasting days each week, the drinks giant added.

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest A-Brands news. Article by Conor Farrelly. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

