Pringles Brings Back Dill Pickle Variant Following Social Media Surge

Snack brand Pringles has announced the return of its dill pickle variant in the US, following what the brand says is a surge of interest on social media.

The Kellanova-owned brand opted to bring back Pringles Dill Pickle after a two-year absence following an 86% surge in posts surrounding dill pickle in the past eight months, and the hashtag #pickletok racking up hundreds of millions of views, largely on TikTok.

The relaunch of the brand follows on from the reintroduction of another popular variant, Pringles Honey Mustard.

Flavour Craving

"From TikTok videos to fan requests, the nation's dill pickle craving is undeniable – and Pringles always aims to satisfy the latest trending flavour craving," commented Mauricio Jenkins, US head of marketing for Pringles.

"With the return of Pringles Dill Pickle, we're bringing joy to our die-hard fans and giving first-timers the chance to indulge in the fanfare while joining in on the pickle trend."

As well as bringing back its dill pickle variant, Pringles has also announced the return of Pringles x Hot Ones to the US market, featuring two familiar flavours as well as one new variant.

The Pringles x Hot Ones range includes Pringles Hot Ones Los Calientes Barbacoa, Pringles Hot Ones Los Calientes Rojo and Pringles Hot Ones Los Calientes Verde.

Mars Takeover

In August, confectionery giant Mars announced that it would be taking over Pringles, as well as the rest of the Kellanova portfolio, in a deal worth around $36 billion (€32.7 billion).

Following the completion of the deal, which is scheduled for the first half of 2025, Kellanova will become part of the Mars Snacking business, led by Global President Andrew Clarke. It will be based in Chicago.