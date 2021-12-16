Reckitt Names New General Counsel And Company Secretary

Reckitt Benckiser Group has announced the appointment of Catheryn O’Rourke as general counsel and company secretary, effective 1 February 2022.

O’Rourke joins Reckitt from Smith & Nephew plc, where she most recently served as chief legal and compliance officer and member of the executive committee.

Previously, she worked as counsel at the law firm of Davis, Polk and Wardwell.

O’Rourke brings more than 20 years of professional expertise in running global legal and compliance teams, managing litigation and corporate transactions, overseeing financial reporting and disclosure as well as supporting board governance.

Catheryn is a graduate of Harvard Law School, and holds a Masters Degree in Law from the University of New South Wales, Australia, and a Bachelor of Arts Degree from Princeton.

Proven Track Record

Commenting on her appointment, Reckitt chief executive, Laxman Narasimhan, said, "I am delighted we have someone of Catheryn O’Rourke’s calibre and experience joining the executive team. Her proven track record makes her ideally suited to take on the role of general counsel and company secretary."

In October, Reckitt raised its full-year forecast after reporting higher-than-expected third-quarter sales, driven by price hikes and growth in demand for several of its products.

The group reported 3.3% rise in like-for-like sales for the quarter, beating the 0.7% decline analysts had expected, according to a company-supplied consensus.

Its hygiene business reported like-for-like growth of 2.9% in the period, driven by continued growth for its Finish and Air Wick brands, while its Health arm reported growth of 3.6%, citing 'sharp improvement in cold and flu sales trends'.

