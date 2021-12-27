Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
A-Brands

Reckitt To Sell E45 Skincare Brand For €236.4m

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Reckitt Benckiser has announced plans to sell its E45 skincare brand and related sub-brands to Karo Pharma for £200 million (€236.4 million), as the British consumer goods maker shifts focus to higher growth areas.

The Durex condom and Lysol disinfectant maker said the businesses generated a combined net revenue of £43 million last year.

The Slough-based company has been trimming its portfolio to concentrate on high growth categories such as disinfectants and health care products that have seen a boom during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In February, Reckitt sold its Scholl footcare business to private equity firm Yellow Wood Partners, and a few months later signed a deal to sell its infant formula business in China for $2.2 billion to Primavera Capital Group.

Reuters had reported last year that the company was preparing to sell some non-core brands and was seeking out private equity bidders.

Focusing On High-Growth Categories

"As we shift from a brand-led to a category-led growth strategy, we are focusing on high-growth categories with brands we can stretch into new places and spaces to support our medium-term growth ambitions, including 4%-6% growth in Health (business)," CEO Laxman Narasimhan said in a statement.

In a separate statement, Karo Pharma said the deal is structured as a put option agreement and when completed will scale up its operations in the United Kingdom and strengthen its position in the dermatology category.

Reckitt will provide service and manufacturing support to Karo for a limited time following completion of the deal, which is expected in the second quarter of 2022, Karo Pharma said in a statement.

No manufacturing sites are included as part of the deal and Karo intends to transfer production to a new third party contract manufacturing organisation, the Stockholm-based healthcare company added.

In October, the home and personal care firm raised its full-year forecast after reporting higher-than-expected third-quarter sales, driven by price hikes and growth in demand for several of its products.

News by Reuters, edited by ESM. For more A-Brands stories, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

Lidl Appoints New Board President in Croatia
2
Retail

Amazon Caps How Many COVID-19 Tests Shoppers Can Buy
3
Features

ESM November/December 2021: Read The Latest Issue Online!
4
Retail

Reliance Retail Set To Open 7-Eleven Stores In India
Advertisement

Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
00.Logo/Light/Logotype
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2021. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com