ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

Royal Canin To Achieve Carbon Neutrality By 2025

Published on Oct 7 2021 12:55 PM in A-Brands tagged: Mars / carbon neutral / Royal Canin / Carbon Neutrality / Paris Agreement / Sustainable in a Generation

Royal Canin To Achieve Carbon Neutrality By 2025

Pet food company Royal Canin has committed to become certified carbon neutral by 2025 with its first product range aiming to be certified carbon neutral by 2022.

Recently, its parent company Mars, Incorporated, announced plans to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions across its entire value chain by 2050.

Paris Agreement

In view of the important role that the business plays in supporting the Paris Agreement, Royal Canin – Mars’ largest brand – will achieve carbon neutrality by prioritising meaningful action on reducing the carbon footprint of its full value chain and by investing in certified carbon credits.

The pet food expert plans to use the PAS 2060 standard for carbon neutrality, a robust and internationally recognised standard, and the brand will report transparently and regularly on its journey.

Loic Moutault, president of Royal Canin, said, "As experts in cat and dog nutrition, we have been guided by science for the last fifty years. It is science-led initiatives and decisive action, not just ambition, which will help us hit our 2025 climate target.

"We believe that making this bold carbon neutral commitment will inspire and mobilise new and impactful ideas, action and results across Royal Canin’s global value chain that will help us improve our environmental footprint and make a meaningful positive difference to pets, people and the planet."

Carbon Neutrality

Royal Canin will focus on some key action areas to achieve carbon neutrality by 2025, including the transition to renewable electricity, procuring sustainable ingredients, reducing waste and boosting circularity, among others.

The company commenced its transition to renewable electricity two decades ago and currently 72% of the business’ electricity comes from renewable sources.

Three-quarters of Royal Canin’s carbon footprint can be traced back to its ingredient supply chains. Hence the brand seeks to reduce its GHG emissions through the reformulation of its products, including switching to low-carbon intensity ingredients without compromising on quality or safety.

It has also undertaken measures to boost recyclability, compostability, and the use of reusable packaging in alignment with Mars’ ambitious packaging sustainability goals.

Advertisement

Royal Canin will also integrate climate-smart management practices, such as linking remunerations of senior executives to climate actions and delivering emissions reductions, setting an internal price on carbon to generate resources and drive action to reduce emissions, and science-based methodology that enables the group to measure the carbon footprint of its products worldwide, enabling climate-smart decision-making regarding formulation, ingredients, raw materials, and logistics.

The brand will invest in high-quality, removals–based certified carbon credits for residual emissions that it cannot completely remove or reduce.

The use of removals–based credits will align with the SBTi (Science Based Targets) Net Zero Foundations paper.

Fabrice Mathieu, global sustainability director at Royal Canin, said, "We consider carbon neutrality a necessity for future generations, and it is our responsibility to contribute to this effort. We know this journey won’t be easy, but we’re committed to taking action to reduce our footprint and making the investments needed together with partners across our value chain worldwide."

Mars' Sustainable In A Generation Plan

Royal Canin’s announcement builds on Mars’ Sustainable in a Generation Plan to mitigate its impact on the health of the planet and global communities.

Mars has stepped up its commitment to achieve net zero GHG emissions in its full value chain by 2050, including Scope 3 emissions such as those created by agriculture and suppliers, through to emissions from consumers using its iconic household brands such as Royal Canin.

This advances Mars’ previous commitment to reduce emissions by 67% by 2050 in its full value chain, while retaining a short-term target to achieve a 27% reduction by 2025.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Conor Farrelly. For more A-Brands news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email

Related Articles

EU Crop Monitor Cuts 2021 Maize, Spring Barley Yield Forecasts

EU Crop Monitor Cuts 2021 Maize, Spring Barley Yield Forecasts
Mars To Achieve Water Balance In Five Mexican Sites By 2025

Mars To Achieve Water Balance In Five Mexican Sites By 2025
Mars Steps Up Marine Sustainability Targets

Mars Steps Up Marine Sustainability Targets
Mars Plans To Deliver 5.5bn Healthy Meals By 2025

Mars Plans To Deliver 5.5bn Healthy Meals By 2025
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in A-Brands

Conagra Brands Beats Revenue Estimates In Q1 Thu, 7 Oct 2021

Conagra Brands Beats Revenue Estimates In Q1
Goya Foods Celebrates 85th Anniversary Thu, 7 Oct 2021

Goya Foods Celebrates 85th Anniversary
Tate & Lyle Names New President Of Food & Beverage Solutions, North America Thu, 7 Oct 2021

Tate & Lyle Names New President Of Food & Beverage Solutions, North America
Henkel Defines Framework For Sustainable Bonds Thu, 7 Oct 2021

Henkel Defines Framework For Sustainable Bonds
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN