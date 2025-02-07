52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
A-Brands

Secret Sauce? Heinz And DJ Mustard Drop A New Flavour

By Dayeeta Das
Secret Sauce? Heinz And DJ Mustard Drop A New Flavour

The secret sauce for success is perhaps not just about flavour – it involves mixing things up and keeping fans hungry for more.

Heinz is doing just that in its latest collaboration with Dijon McFarlane, aka DJ Mustard, to launch a limited-edition new Heinz mustard offering, its first in nearly a decade.

The new flavour also marks the first time the condiment brand has ever co-created a new sauce in the United States.

Heinz has also named Mustard its first-ever chief mustard officer, responsible for remixing exclusive recipes, hosting events throughout 2025, and more.

“This collab coming to life is a big deal and something that has been decades in the making for me,” Mustard said.

“Everyone knows me for my beats and sound, but what they don’t know is that cooking and grilling is a huge part of my life. I’m on the grill every chance I get. I’ve been using Heinz since I was a kid, so partnering with them is something I’ve always wanted to do.”

Mustard x Mustard

The Mustard x Mustard collaboration officially debuted with a short film featuring the 'Mustaaaaaaaaaarrrd' soundbite, in which a classic Heinz Ketchup ad morphed into a teaser for the partnership and Mustard’s new limited-edition flavour, asking fans if they were ready to taste the remix.

Todd Kaplan, North American chief marketing officer for Kraft Heinz, said, “Much like Heinz, Mustard is someone who goes all in when he creates something to put out into the world. He has been a fan of the brand for years, so it was only a matter of time before Mustard met his perfect match with Heinz.

“It's been great to collaborate with him on so many levels, as this partnership will manifest in an amazing new sauce remix that we know our collective fans will love. He has brought the same energy and commitment he pours into all of his music to this partnership, and we can’t wait for all the surprises in store for the year ahead.”

