52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
A-Brands

Smithfield Foods Targets Up To $10.7bn Valuation In US IPO

By Reuters
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
Smithfield Foods Targets Up To $10.7bn Valuation In US IPO

Smithfield Foods is targeting a valuation of up to $10.73 billion (€10.4 billion) in its US initial public offering, the Farmland bacon maker said, moving closer to its much-anticipated stock market return in the country after more than a decade.

Hong Kong-based WH Group, the world's largest pork producer, is spinning off Smithfield into a listed company, as it looks to create a separate fundraising platform for its US and Mexico businesses.

The US IPO market is set for a historic week ahead as liquefied natural gas behemoth Venture Global looks to go public at a $110 billion (€105.8 billion) valuation.

Smithfield and WH Group are each offering 17.4 million shares, priced between $23 and $27 each, to raise up to $939.6 million (€907.4 million) in the IPO.

The proposed valuation target is roughly double Smithfield's net asset value of about $5.38 billion (€5.2 billion) as of 30 September.

ADVERTISEMENT

WH Group said last year the IPO was expected to value the Virginia-based company at $5.38 billion (€5.2 billion) or more.

Smithfield

Smithfield, whose rivals include Tyson Foods and Hormel Foods, was founded in 1936 in its namesake town by the Luter family as a small meat-packing company.

A series of acquisitions starting in the 1980s hoisted Smithfield as the largest US pork producer.

The company produces packaged meats and pork products under brands, including John Morrell, Cook's and Gwaltney.

ADVERTISEMENT

Smithfield, which carved out its European business last year, traded on the New York Stock Exchange from 1999 until 2013, when it was acquired by WH Group for $4.7 billion — then the biggest Chinese takeover of a US firm.

The company's customers include retail behemoth Walmart, fast-food giant McDonald's and food distributor Sysco.

WH Group will maintain control of Smithfield after the offering. The company plans to use the IPO proceeds to beef up infrastructure, automation and capacity expansion.

Morgan Stanley, BofA Securities and Goldman Sachs are the lead underwriters.

Smithfield will list on the Nasdaq under the symbol 'SFD.'

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
A-Brands

UK's Cranswick Sees Annual Profit To Meet Market Views After Bumper Christmas
UK's Cranswick Sees Annual Profit To Meet Market Views After Bumper Christmas
2
A-Brands

PepsiCo Completes Acquisition Of Siete Foods
PepsiCo Completes Acquisition Of Siete Foods
3
A-Brands

Mondelēz' Oreo Rings In 2025 With Six New Products
Mondelz' Oreo Rings In 2025 With Six New Products
4
A-Brands

US FDA Grants First Market Authorisation Of Nicotine Pouches To Zyn
US FDA Grants First Market Authorisation Of Nicotine Pouches To Zyn
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
AppStore logo
ESM
Google play logo

Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com