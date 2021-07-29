Sonko: A Leading Name In The Polish Health Food Market

Published on Jul 29 2021 12:47 PM in A-Brands tagged: Poland / Food / Beverage / Sonko / OSHEE WORLD

Sonko started its journey as a small, family company in 1989 with the goal of delivering tasty, healthy food made from the highest quality ingredients.

Despite growing to become the leading brand in the Polish health food market, Sonko has never forgotten its origins or goal.

The company's knowledge and the high quality of its products have been key to satisfying the expectations of even the most demanding customers.

Sonko takes pride in providing millions of products to satisfied clients in Poland and all over the world.

Its wide range of products can be used in international dishes and, as a result, it has made its way to tables all around the world.

Sonko's rich product portfolio contains dry food, dry bread, healthy snacks, and plant-based drinks.

With more than 30 years' worth of experience, Sonko is a reliable business partner for private-label projects.

The company seeks to provide the most delicious food that nature has to offer, and its motto, 'Sonko – take care of yourself!' has driven it to develop products with passion for many years.

It is part of OSHEE WORLD – a market leader in functional beverages in Poland.

OSHEE vitamin and isotonic drinks cater to active people, who take part in various sports, either as a hobby or professionally, as well as those who follow current trends in life.

OSHEE inspires, motivates for action, physical activity, and a healthy lifestyle.

OSHEE products are available in over 50 foreign markets across the world.

The combination of trends, physical activity, and an open mind are distinctive features of the OSHEE World, with the cherished slogan: Live, Fight, Win!