Speciality & Fine Food Fair Announces A Packed 2022 Seminar Programme

Innovative farm shops, delis and speciality retailers are set to take to the stage for the 23rd edition of Speciality & Fine Food Fair as the event returns to Olympia London on 5-6 September.

The who’s who of food and drink will share insights and best practice across three stages – the Food for Thought Stage, the Taste the Trends Kitchen and the Inspiration Bar, curated by Mixology School.

The event will kick off with a session from Charles Banks of thefoodpeople and Kelly Dowson of Good Sense Research.

It will be followed by an in-depth session with Artisan Food Club’s Marcus Carter, Julia Kirby-Smith of Fridge of Plenty, Holtwhites Bakery’s Kate Smith and Jan Robijns of The Broadway Deli & Grocery.

Food for Thought Stage

The Food for Thought Stage will also see a session hosted by WGSN’s head of Food & Drink, Jennifer Creevy.

He will be joined by Liam Jones of food sharing app Olio and Olympia London’s Abbey Short as they discuss tackling surplus food in the retail sector.

Other highlights include sessions on fantastic food failures (and what we can learn from them) and turning the hybrid business model dream into reality.

The Food for Thought Stage will also host the Speciality & Fine Food Fair Awards from 5pm on Tuesday, 5 September.

Taste the Trends Kitchen

The Taste the Trends Kitchen – a new addition to this year’s Fair – will see consultant and chef Steve Walpole exploring various trends in food and drink and working with partners, including the Guild of Fine Food and the World Charcuterie Awards.

Across the two-day event, Walpole will explore the healthy food movement, the influence of Japanese and Korean food and drink on Western cuisine, plant-based foods and what it means to produce ethical products.

The Inspiration Bar

Each year, the Inspiration Bar partners with Mixology School to share best practice and insights into the world of alcoholic and no- and low- drinks products.

The Inspiration Bar is a must-visit for retailers or hospitality business owners eager to learn more about the marketing and mixing of speciality drinks products to enhance the customer experience and increase sales and profits.

To view the full seminar programme, click here.

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest A-brand news. Sponsored post. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.