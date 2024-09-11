52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
A-Brands

Starbucks New CEO Niccol To Improve Coffee Culture At US Stores

By Reuters
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
Starbucks New CEO Niccol To Improve Coffee Culture At US Stores

Starbucks' new CEO Brian Niccol said he would focus on reinvigorating coffeehouse culture at the chain's stores in the U.S. as he takes the helm in the midst of patchy demand for its pricey lattes. Starbucks named Niccol as its CEO in a surprise move last month, replacing Laxman Narasimhan after the company's comparable sales fell for the second straight quarter this year.

Open Letter

In his first week at the job, Niccol said in an open letter he would initially focus on U.S. stores delivering drinks and food on time and elevating in-store experience for customers in a bid to "reestablish the brand as the community coffeehouse."

There needs to be a clear distinction between "to-go" and "for-here" services at the stores, the former CEO at burrito chain Chipotle Mexican Grill CMG.N added.

"In some places — especially in the U.S. — we aren't always delivering. It can feel transactional, menus can feel overwhelming, product is inconsistent, the wait too long or the handoff too hectic. These moments are opportunities for us to do better," he wrote.

Equipment Upgrades

Starbucks deployed its Siren System plan, which includes equipment upgrades, across its U.S. company-operated stores in the summer this year to increase the pace of service.

ADVERTISEMENT

About its business in China, Niccol said Starbucks needed to "capitalise on its strengths" in the market. Competition from more affordable brands has hurt Starbucks in that market, with comparable sales falling in the double digits for two straight quarters.

In July, Narasimhan said on a post-earnings call that Starbucks was open to looking at strategic options, including joint ventures and partnerships for its business in China.

Niccol said Starbucks would work to "dispel misconceptions" about the brand in the Middle East as Western brands take a hit from a spontaneous boycott campaign linked to the Gaza war.

Starbucks has also encountered pressure from activist investor Elliott Investment Management this year to improve its business as the company's sales lagged.

 

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
A-Brands

Kellanova Launches Cheez-It In The UK & Ireland
Kellanova Launches Cheez-It In The UK &amp; Ireland
2
A-Brands

Cerealis Acquires Full Control of Europasta
Cerealis Acquires Full Control of Europasta
3
A-Brands

Campbell Soup Dropping 'Soup' In Name To Become 'The Campbell's Company'
Campbell Soup Dropping 'Soup' In Name To Become 'The Campbell's Company'
4
Premium logo

Premium

 A-Brands

Three Strategies F&B Brands Need To Attract Consumers
Three Strategies F&amp;B Brands Need To Attract Consumers
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com