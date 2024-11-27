Subway CEO John Chidsey Steps Down, Carrie Walsh Named Interim CEO

Sandwich chain Subway has announced that its global chief executive officer John Chidsey [pictured] is to retire at the end of 2024.

Company executive Carrie Walsh will assume the role on an interim basis while Subway is on the lookout for a permanent successor, the company noted.

Walsh currently serves as the president of Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and was previously the global chief marketing officer of the company.

Walsh stated, "I am honoured to step into the role of interim CEO, continuing to drive key initiatives to help boost franchisee profitability and delight our guests through innovation.

"Through a collaboration with the Subway leadership team, employees and our valued franchisees, we will keep elevating the Subway experience and deliver fresh, quality food to more guests around the globe."

ADVERTISEMENT

John Chidsey

Chidsey joined Subway in 2019 as the brand's first CEO outside of the founding family and was responsible for leading a multi-year transformation of the business.

He was instrumental in helping Subway consolidate its market position by revamping its menu and guest experience and accelerating digital innovation.

He also led Subway's global growth strategy, with a focus on attracting well-resourced, experienced multi-unit operators and master franchisees.

This has resulted in more than 10,000 future restaurant commitments, placing it on track to reach more than double the number of new restaurant openings in 2024, compared to 2019.

ADVERTISEMENT

Clay Harmon, member of the Subway Board of Directors, stated, "Under John's leadership, Subway has been transformed. His vision and passion have set a high standard that will continue to guide the brand for years to come.

"Carrie is uniquely qualified to lead Subway through this transition, bringing a blend of expertise in global operations, brand innovation and digital transformation, which will bring continuity and support Subway's next chapter."

Carrie Walsh

In the new role, Walsh will continue to execute Subway's strategic growth plans, leveraging more than two decades of experience building brands across the restaurant, retail and consumer industries, including at Yum! Brands, Pizza Hut and PepsiCo.

In 2019, she joined Subway as a member of its executive leadership team and played a pivotal role in elevating the brand's US and global perception and driving the company's strategic direction.

ADVERTISEMENT

As the company's global chief marketing officer, was played an essential role in positioning the company among the leading names in the quick service restaurant and sandwich industries.

As President of EMEA, she oversaw operations, finance, marketing and development activity across 50 countries and territories.

Chidsey commented, "I've worked closely with Carrie over the past five years, and I've witnessed firsthand her deep understanding of what it takes for a global brand to grow and evolve.

"Combined with her steadfast commitment to Subway and its franchisees, I'm confident Carrie is the right leader to shepherd Subway through this transition as we continue to enhance our position as a leading global restaurant brand."