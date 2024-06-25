52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
A-Brands

Supreme Acquires Clearly Drinks Parent Acorn Topco Limited

By Dayeeta Das
Supreme PLC has acquired Acorn Topco Limited, the owner of soft drinks maker Clearly Drinks Limited.

The acquisition is valued at £15 million (€17.7 million), according to media reports.

Clearly Drinks, established in 1885, is a UK-based manufacturer of soft drinks and bottled-at-source spring water in cans, glass and PET bottles.

The company's client portfolio comprises around 70 customers across the UK, including major retailers.

Clearly Drinks manufactures private and own-label beverages for supermarkets and discounters. It is also a contract manufacturer for several soft drinks companies.

The company's own beverage portfolio comprises Perfectly Clear, Northumbria Spring and Revolution Waves brands.

It offers a wide range of products including spring water (still and sparkling), energy drinks, isotonic vitamin drinks, flavoured spring water, juices, coffee-based beverages, and mixers and tonics.

'Diversification Strategy'

Sandy Chadha, chief executive officer of Supreme, commented, “We are delighted to be acquiring Clearly, a high-quality manufacturer and brand owner of soft drinks, which I believe delivers a significant component of our broader diversification strategy.

“Our enlarged business is not only gaining a strong additional pillar, which fully aligns with our vaping, lighting, batteries and sports nutrition and wellness categories, but also a significant opportunity to develop and capitalise on further cross and upsell opportunities which our trusted reputation across the UK retail space facilitates.”

Supreme

Supreme offers a wide range of products including batteries, lighting, vaping, sports nutrition and wellness, and branded household consumer goods.

Its customers include, among others, B&M, Home Bargains, Poundland, Tesco, Sainsburys, Morrisons, Amazon, Asda and Iceland.

