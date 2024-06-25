Supreme Acquires Clearly Drinks Parent Acorn Topco Limited

Supreme PLC has acquired Acorn Topco Limited, the owner of soft drinks maker Clearly Drinks Limited.

The acquisition is valued at £15 million (€17.7 million), according to media reports.

Clearly Drinks, established in 1885, is a UK-based manufacturer of soft drinks and bottled-at-source spring water in cans, glass and PET bottles.

The company's client portfolio comprises around 70 customers across the UK, including major retailers.

Clearly Drinks manufactures private and own-label beverages for supermarkets and discounters. It is also a contract manufacturer for several soft drinks companies.

The company's own beverage portfolio comprises Perfectly Clear, Northumbria Spring and Revolution Waves brands.

It offers a wide range of products including spring water (still and sparkling), energy drinks, isotonic vitamin drinks, flavoured spring water, juices, coffee-based beverages, and mixers and tonics.

'Diversification Strategy'

Sandy Chadha, chief executive officer of Supreme, commented, “We are delighted to be acquiring Clearly, a high-quality manufacturer and brand owner of soft drinks, which I believe delivers a significant component of our broader diversification strategy.

“Our enlarged business is not only gaining a strong additional pillar, which fully aligns with our vaping, lighting, batteries and sports nutrition and wellness categories, but also a significant opportunity to develop and capitalise on further cross and upsell opportunities which our trusted reputation across the UK retail space facilitates.”

Supreme

Supreme offers a wide range of products including batteries, lighting, vaping, sports nutrition and wellness, and branded household consumer goods.

Its customers include, among others, B&M, Home Bargains, Poundland, Tesco, Sainsburys, Morrisons, Amazon, Asda and Iceland.