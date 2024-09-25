Tetra Pak Launches New Tetra Prisma Aseptic 300 Edge Beverage Carton

Tetra Pak has announced the launch of the new Tetra Prisma Aseptic 300 Edge beverage carton, which it says meets consumer preference for taller, slimmer packaging.

According to the packaging giant, with buyers rethinking discretionary spending, a ‘less is more’ design approach is gaining in popularity, characterised by pared back simplicity.

Designed for ease of use, the shape of the new paper-based carton package also makes it more comfortable to hold, particularly for smaller hands. Its wide opening ensures a steady flow for easy drinking – with the DreamCap 26 Pro tethered closure ensuring waste reduction – while its compact size makes it convenient for on-the-go consumption.

Sustainability Focus

The new packaging has also been developed with sustainability in mind – the share of renewable materials in the packaging is more than 85%, which equates to a 76% reduction in carbon footprint.

In addition, the taller, slimmer shape of the packaging means that it is possible to fit around the same number of litres and up to 10% more packages per pallet, meaning fewer shipments while delivering more product.

'Added Flexibility'

According to Francesco Faella, vice president business sector ambient, Tetra Pak, the new packaging answers the industry's call for "added flexibility and stylish design options to help brands stand out on the shelf. Importantly, we are doing this while also addressing consumer preferences and expectations.

"Based on our recent global research, environmental concerns remain high for 76% of respondents, with over 60% choosing products that have environmentally sound packaging in a bid to protect future generations and one fifth showing preference for containers made of renewable materials.”