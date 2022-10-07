Thai Union Group CEO Named Board Chair Of SeaBOS

Chief executive of Thai Union Group PCL, Thiraphong Chansiri, has been appointed as chair of the board of directors of the Seafood Business for Ocean Stewardship (SeaBOS).

SeaBOS is a joint initiative between the world’s largest commercial seafood companies to implement science to strengthen sustainable practices within the seafood industry.

Chansiri succeeds Skretting top boss Therese Log Bergjord in the role, while Helene Ziv-Douki, president of Cargill Aqua Nutrition, will replace Chansiri as vice-chair of SeaBOS.

Commenting on his appointment, Chansiri said, "I’m incredibly honoured to become chair of SeaBOS and the opportunity to continue the collaboration we enjoy to move the SeaBOS mission forward, delivering strategies and initiatives that protect the world’s oceans, ensure fisheries are sustainable and protect workers across the entire industry."

SeaBOS

SeaBOS comprises 10 global seafood producers engaged in wild capture fisheries, aquaculture and feeds, based in Europe, North America and Asia.

Together, they implement scientific methods to achieve their joint vision to develop more sustainable seafood production and improve ocean health.

“The unique science-based approach of SeaBOS allows us to develop solutions to some of the biggest challenges facing the seafood industry,” Chansiri added.

“Combined with our reach, together we can pursue significant change that is not only grounded in scientific evidence but which can then be implemented on a global scale.”

Since its launch in 2016, the collaboration between seafood companies and scientific counterparts has resulted in a model of cooperation to implement ocean stewardship not only in their own operations but throughout the entire seafood sector.

SeaBOS members include Maruha Nichiro Corporation, Nissui, Thai Union, Mowi, Dongwon Industries, Cermaq, Cargill Aqua Nutrition, Nutreco/Skretting, CP Foods, and Kyokuyo.

Prominent scientific partners in the project are the Stockholm Resilience Centre, the Beijer Institute for Ecological Economics at the Royal Swedish Academy of Science, the University of Lancaster, and the Stanford Centre for Ocean Solutions.

The scientific initiatives are funded by the Walton Family Foundation, the David and Lucile Packard Foundation, and the Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation.

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest A Brands news. Article by Dayeeta Das. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.