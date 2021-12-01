The Consumer Goods Forum Launches Its First Annual Report

The Consumer Goods Forum has published its first annual report, outlining the achievements of its eight specialist Coalitions of Action, as well as the collaborative efforts of its 400 members.

The report, Collective action today, impact at scale tomorrow – review 2021, was produced in association with KPMG, and illustrates the progress made in areas such as deforestation, social justice, plastic waste, food waste, health, forced labour, food safety and data accuracy.

Mitigate The Risks Of The Climate Crisis

“If we are going to mitigate the greatest risks of the climate crisis and protect the health of communities around the world, we need to be our own biggest critics," commented Wai-Chan Chan, The Consumer Foods Forum managing director. "That is exactly why we have published our first annual review, committing to rigorous and transparent reporting to accelerate action and build trust."

In 2020, the CGF transitioned to a structure based around CEO-led Coalitions of Action, to encourage collaboration and focus on greater impact at scale. By March 2021, eight coalitions had been created, Food Waste, Forest Positive, Global Food Safety Initiative, Collaboration for Healthier Lives, Human Rights, Plastic Waste, Product Data and the Sustainable Supply Chain Initiative.

The report outlines the achievements made by each, such as the launch of nine 'Golden Design Rules' for packaging by the Plastic Waste Coalition; efforts to support vulnerable communities by the Collaboration for Healthier Lives Coalition and efforts to take deforestation out of the supply chain by the Forest Positive Coalition.

"All our members are committed to finding solutions together that have tangible, positive effects on people, the planet and business – and it is heartening to see the many examples of this across 2021," Chan commented.

"However, as COP26 underlined, we must continue to act with urgency and work towards even more ambitious targets in 2022, scaling up our impact. Our approaches to achieve this, beyond the work of our Coalitions of Action, include increasing our reach in Asia, building on our digital connections, and expanding to working with smaller, more localised members – encouraging action at every level.”

Industry-Wide Solutions

The report features a foreword by CGF board co-chairs, James Quincey, Chairman & CEO of The Coca-Cola Company, and Daniel Zhang, Chairman & CEO of Alibaba Group, who spoke about the forum's efforts to deliver new innovations and industry-wide solutions that can be readily adopted in each member's operations.

“One of the key reasons why industry leaders join the CGF is the opportunity to connect, share experiences and learn from each other," they wrote. "The pandemic provided us with a new set of challenges to deliver on that promise and ensure that members continue to receive value from their participation in the CGF’s work."

The report can be read in full at The Consumer Goods Forum website.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Stephen Wynne-Jones.