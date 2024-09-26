The Countdown Is On For ISM 2025

Preparations for ISM 2025, the leading trade fair for the sweets-and-snacks industry, are already in full swing.

With over 1,500 exhibitors from 70 countries, the trade fair will once again be the international stage for innovations and trends in the sweets-and-snacks industry from 2 to 5 February 2025 in Cologne.

ProSweets Cologne

Exhibitors and trade visitors will benefit from the co-located ProSweets Cologne, the international supplier fair for the sweets-and-snacks industry, again next year.

Organising the two trade fairs simultaneously within Sweet Week creates unique synergies, offers practical solutions for current challenges, and promotes exchange within the industry.

This is further enhanced by high-quality content, such as the jointly organised stages, the Expert Stage on the Boulevard, and the Sweet Week – Talks & Tasting Stage, in Hall 10.1.

ADVERTISEMENT

Furthermore, a special highlight is the Sweets & Snacks Production Summit, being organised for the first time. It will bring production managers, CEOs, and owners of the production companies exhibiting at ISM together with the supplier industry (exhibitors of ProSweets Cologne) in a targeted manner.

Among other topics, first-class examples of best practices in the implementation of AI tools for cost-efficient and future-proof production will be showcased.

Three-minute pitch sessions from ProSweets Cologne exhibitors will also be held here, followed by a matchmaking forum in the Networking Area, to promote concrete solutions and business relations.

‘Leading Platforms’

“Both trade fairs, ISM and ProSweets Cologne, have developed into leading content platforms for the sweets-and-snacks industry and, in times of rapid market changes, offer in-depth insights into trends and progress, such as sustainable packaging solutions and innovative flavours,” commented Sabine Schommer, director of ISM.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The synergy with ProSweets Cologne allows a comprehensive overview of the entire value chain and turns Sweet Week into the ideal platform for innovations and business opportunities.”

For further information, or to secure your ticket for ISM 2025, visit www.ism-cologne.com.